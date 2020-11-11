Government Regulation: I&B Ministry to regulate OTT and online news platforms

To ensure the same level playing field and an enabling regulatory environment, OTT and online news platforms have come under the purview of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B). President Ram Nath Kovind signed the amendment order, on Monday, whereby digital content providers such as Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video among others will be regulated by the ministry.









This comes after the Supreme Court had sought the government’s response on a Public Interest Litigation for regulating OTT platforms by an autonomous body. The PIL had pointed out that digital content on such platforms is made available to the public without any censoring or screening. As such, the court had sought responses from the Center, the I&B Ministry and Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). The Center, in its response, had told the Supreme Court that digital media is “uncontrolled” and needs to be regulated. This stance was taken by the government during the hearing of a case related to Sudarshan TV’s controversial “UPSC Jihad” programme in which the court was looking at framing guidelines to regulate television channels. The I&B ministry had said that the court may first appoint a committee of persons as amicus before laying down guidelines with respect to the regulation of hate speech in the media.

However, the ministry wants more than just a token model of self regulation from the OTT players and it specifically looking at having a body that can be regulated by the ministry. The government taking hold of the reins of regulation comes somewhat as a surprise because the I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar had, last year, said that the Center will not take any step that may curb media freedom.