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Petpooja Payroll Rebrands as Attendo HR in Major Workforce Tech Push

Petpooja Payroll Rebrands as Attendo HR in Major Workforce Tech Push F&B restaurant

People and HR

Petpooja Payroll Rebrands as Attendo HR in Major Workforce Tech Push

Tech Plunge

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Petpooja Payroll is getting a new identity as Attendo HR, marking a significant expansion from a restaurant-focused payroll platform into a broader workforce management technology business.

The rebrand signals the company’s ambition to move beyond the food and beverage sector and build a dedicated presence in India’s increasingly competitive HR technology, attendance and payroll management market.

Rather than being simply a name change, the transition to Attendo creates a standalone identity around workforce management, with attendance tracking and payroll positioned as connected parts of the platform.

Petpooja Payroll Becomes Attendo HR

Petpooja Payroll was originally developed to address workforce administration requirements within the restaurant industry. Under the new Attendo identity, the platform is seeking to serve businesses across multiple sectors.

The shift comes as companies increasingly look for technology that can simplify routine employee-management processes. Attendance and payroll are particularly interconnected, with attendance information often feeding directly into payroll calculations.

Attendo aims to bring those functions together through a more unified workforce management proposition.

The rebrand also gives the platform an opportunity to establish a stronger identity within the HR technology market, rather than remaining closely associated with Petpooja’s restaurant and F&B ecosystem.

Why the Workforce Management Market Matters

As businesses expand, managing employees can become increasingly complicated. Attendance records, payroll processing and other workforce-related processes can involve multiple systems, vendors and administrative teams.

India’s workforce technology landscape remains relatively fragmented, with attendance hardware and HR or payroll software frequently supplied by separate providers. Meanwhile, many established workforce management platforms primarily target larger enterprises.

That creates an opportunity for technology providers offering simpler and more accessible solutions to businesses that may not require complex enterprise systems.

Attendo’s new positioning is aimed at this broader opportunity, bringing attendance management, payroll software and workforce technology under a single brand.

From Restaurant Payroll to Broader HR Technology

The evolution reflects a wider trend in business technology, where companies are increasingly digitising operational functions that were once managed manually or through disconnected systems.

For Attendo, the challenge will now be establishing recognition for the new brand while leveraging the experience and technology developed under Petpooja Payroll.

The company says the new identity will help communicate its capabilities to businesses dealing with increasingly complex workforce requirements.

The transition also gives Attendo room to develop its positioning beyond the restaurant sector and compete for customers across industries.

Attendo’s Bigger Ambition

The launch represents the first stage of Attendo’s broader workforce management journey. Its immediate focus is expected to centre on building awareness around the new brand and its capabilities in employee attendance, payroll management and HR technology.

The rebrand comes at a time when businesses are placing greater emphasis on connected digital tools that can reduce administrative workloads and streamline everyday operations.

By separating the platform from its original restaurant-focused identity, Attendo is positioning itself for a much larger market.

The move from Petpooja Payroll to Attendo HR ultimately represents an attempt to transform an industry-specific payroll offering into a standalone workforce management technology brand—with ambitions extending well beyond India’s restaurant industry.

  • Petpooja Payroll Rebrands as Attendo HR in Major Workforce Tech Push F&B restaurant
  • Petpooja Payroll Rebrands as Attendo HR in Major Workforce Tech Push F&B restaurant

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