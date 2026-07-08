Honda Recalls Over 325,000 Odyssey Minivans in U.S. Over Rearview Camera Defect

Honda Motor America has announced a major safety recall affecting more than 325,000 Honda Odyssey minivans across the United States after a defect involving the rearview camera system was found to increase the risk of crashes while reversing.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall covers 325,588 Honda Odyssey vehicles from the 2018, 2019, and 2020 model years.

The recall addresses a potential issue that could allow water to enter the rearview camera assembly, causing the camera image to fail when drivers shift into reverse.

Rearview Camera May Stop Displaying

Federal safety regulators said moisture intrusion can damage the rearview camera, preventing the image from appearing on the vehicle’s display screen.

Since rearview camera systems are designed to improve visibility behind the vehicle while reversing, the failure to display the camera feed could reduce driver awareness and increase the likelihood of a collision.

The NHTSA noted that the issue creates an elevated crash risk, particularly in situations where drivers rely on the camera to detect pedestrians, cyclists, children, or obstacles behind the vehicle.

Affected Models

The recall applies to certain Honda Odyssey minivans manufactured for the following model years:

2018 Honda Odyssey

2019 Honda Odyssey

2020 Honda Odyssey

Owners of affected vehicles are expected to receive official notification from Honda regarding the recall process.

Free Repairs for Owners

Honda said authorized dealerships will replace the defective rearview camera at no cost to customers.

The replacement is intended to eliminate the possibility of water entering the camera housing and restore proper operation of the rearview image system.

Vehicle owners will not be charged for parts or labor under the recall program.

Safety Concerns Continue to Drive Industry Recalls

Rearview camera systems have become mandatory safety equipment on all new passenger vehicles sold in the United States in recent years.

They play a critical role in preventing backover accidents, particularly involving children and vulnerable road users who may not be visible through conventional mirrors.

Automakers have increasingly faced recalls involving electronic safety systems as vehicles become more dependent on cameras, sensors and software for everyday driving functions.

Industry experts note that while recalls can be inconvenient for owners, they remain an important mechanism for correcting safety-related defects before they contribute to accidents.

What Owners Should Do

Honda Odyssey owners should verify whether their vehicle is included in the recall by checking their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) through the NHTSA recall database or by contacting an authorized Honda dealership.

If the vehicle is affected, owners are advised to schedule the repair as soon as possible.

Until the repair is completed, drivers should exercise additional caution when reversing and avoid relying solely on the rearview camera for visibility. Checking mirrors and looking over the shoulder remain essential safe driving practices.

Honda’s Response

Honda has not reported any widespread injuries linked to the issue in the recall notice. However, the company is taking corrective action to ensure the rearview camera system functions as intended.

The latest recall underscores the growing focus on vehicle safety technologies and the importance of maintaining reliable electronic driver-assistance systems as they become standard equipment across modern vehicles.