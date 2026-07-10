India’s First AI Literacy Summit launched in Kochi as Saina Human AI unveils KFSI

Saina Human AI Pvt. Ltd. hosted what it describes as India’s first public AI Literacy Summit aligned with a state-level AI ministry initiative, bringing together nearly 500 participants in Kochi to discuss the future of AI-powered learning, business, and innovation.

The Let’s Talk AI Inaugural Summit, held at Kinfra Hi-Tech, Kalamassery, marked the first major public event following the establishment of Keralam’s dedicated Ministry of Artificial Intelligence. The event was inaugurated by Shri P.K. Kunhalikutty, Keralam’s Minister for Industries, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence, whose portfolio includes the country’s first gazette-notified cabinet-level AI ministry announced earlier this year.

Minister for Fisheries Shri V.E. Abdul Gafoor also attended the event.

AI education takes centre stage

The summit drew students, educators, entrepreneurs, MSME owners, professionals, and government representatives from all 14 districts of Keralam. The day-long programme focused on improving AI awareness and encouraging responsible adoption of emerging technologies across sectors.

The gathering also served as the public launch platform for the Keralam Future Skills Initiative (KFSI), a flagship AI education programme developed by Saina Human AI.

The initiative is designed to equip learners with practical AI skills through specialised schools covering sales intelligence, digital marketing and content creation.

KFSI aims to prepare a future-ready workforce

Speaking during the launch, Aashiq Bava, Director of Saina Human AI and CEO of Saina Group, said KFSI has been created to bridge the growing demand for AI-driven professional skills.

According to the company, the programme will initially operate through three dedicated learning verticals:

School of Sales and Revenue Intelligence

School of Digital Marketing and Growth

School of Content and Creative Media

The organisation also announced the launch of The AI Filmmaker and Income Diploma, a four-month cohort-based programme in Kochi. Each batch will admit 25 learners.

Experts discuss AI across education, business, and innovation

The summit featured three panel discussions exploring AI adoption across multiple industries.

The first session examined the future of education and learning in the age of artificial intelligence, while another focused on AI adoption among businesses and MSMEs.

The final discussion explored practical AI development, including building AI-powered products and applications.

Industry professionals, educators and AI specialists participated in the sessions, sharing insights into how organisations and individuals can prepare for rapidly changing technology trends.

Saina Human AI eyes Malayalam AI ecosystem

Saina Human AI also outlined its long-term ambitions within India’s growing AI ecosystem.

Bilal Navadh, CEO of Saina Human AI, said the company is exploring opportunities to contribute to the development of Malayalam-language AI models.

He noted that the organisation is in discussions with companies involved in training artificial intelligence systems and intends to leverage its extensive media catalogue as an authenticated Malayalam language dataset for future AI training.

The company believes regional language resources will play an increasingly important role as AI applications become more multilingual and culturally contextual.

Strong media foundation

Saina Human AI operates as the AI education and technology division of Saina Infotainments Pvt. Ltd., a media company with four decades of operational history in Malayalam entertainment.

The group owns intellectual property rights to more than 700 feature films and 3,500 music tracks, which it plans to utilise strategically within the AI economy.

Beyond its media library, Saina operates a network of YouTube channels with over 30 million subscribers and more than 700 million documented views, alongside the Saina Play OTT platform, which has recorded over 3 million downloads.

With AI rapidly reshaping industries ranging from education to entertainment, the summit highlighted growing efforts to improve AI literacy at the grassroots level while positioning Keralam as a key player in India’s evolving artificial intelligence landscape.