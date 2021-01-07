Migatory birds dying of Avian Influenza in Himachal Pradesh

Over 2,400 migratory birds at the Pong Dam wetland in Himachal Pradesh have died of Avian Influenza over the past week. The ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Disease confirmed that H5N1 virus was the cause of the birds’ deaths.

The Pong Dam Lake, constructed on the Beas River in 1960, was declared a bird sanctuary in 1983 and given the status of the wetland of national importance in 1994. In 2004, it got the status of a Ramsar site. The Kangra district administration has banned all kinds of activities, including fishing, grazing and boating in 1-km area of the lake, and the next 9 km area has been declared a surveillance zone.









Rakesh Kumar Prajapati, Kangra deputy commissioner, said that Pong Lake area had been shut off for activities like fishing, grazing and tourism. He said samples were also being collected from poultry farms in the area, and people have been told to stop grazing and farming activities in the peripheral areas. “As a precautionary measure, sale of poultry products and fish has also been banned in Fatehpur, Dehra, Jawali and Indora subdivisions.”

Devinder Singh Dadhwal, who has experience working in Pong Wetland, told HT that there has never been such a large number of bird deaths in the area. “If it turns out to be avian flu, it would be for the first time in Pong Wetland.” Dadhwal said wildlife sanctuaries and zoos in the region have also been put on alert. The Pong Wetland hosts more than one lakh migatory birds of 100 species that fly thousands of kilometres from Mongolia, Siberia, trans-Himalayan region and Central Asia in winter every year.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment has asked all Chief Secretaries to take urgent measures considering the seriousness of the situation, and the possibility of spread of the disease to humans and other domesticated animals and birds. The Wildlife Conservation Fund (WCF) has given a similar advisory in Kashmir. It said that these days, the birds are migrating, so possibly the deaths may be reported in J&K too.

Also Read: India implemented several measures to facilitate trade during 2015-20: WTO

Nadeem Qadri, Executive Director of WCF, said the outbreak was a grave matter, and the Wildlife Department was monitoring the situation. “Kashmir has a huge influx of migratory birds from Central Asia,” he said. “As such, we have issued this advisory asking people to report any bird death to us or the nearest police station, or wildlife department.”

According to CDC, Avian influenza refers to the infection in birds with avian influenza Type A viruses. The viruses occur naturally among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species.

Dr Suhail Naik, President Doctors Association Kashmir, said it is high time to sound an alert and take optimal preventative measures. “There is a possibility that the avian flu might jump to humans and then it will be very difficult to break the chain of transmission.” Naik said the bird flu may come as a double whammy for Kashmir as its already fighting a long-drawn battle against COVID-19 pandemic.