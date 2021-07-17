World Emoji Day is marked every year on July 17, which is also the date that iCal for Mac was first announced at MacWorld Expo in 2002. World Emoji Day was celebrated by Emojipedia founder Jeremy Burge in 2014. Emojipedia serves over 25 million emoji lookups each month. It updates emoji definitions, tracks changes and keeps the world informed about the latest additions and approvals.









The cute emojis we love using are a perfect way to vent out emotions as they convey better than words. So why not celebrate them! There is also a reason to do so as the World Emoji Day is on July 17. Do you know that an annual unofficial holiday that occurs on July 17 to celebrate emojis. Over the years, it has become a popular date to make product or other announcements and releases relating to emojis.

Ambika Sharma, Founder & MD, Pulp Strategy, said times are strained for most of us as professionals and given the last few months, personally as well. “Emoji Day was an opportunity to do something fresh and fun using technology, this is not a marketing exercise but a fun activity. The emojis have been selected based on the sentiments we share at some point or the other, e.g. with last minuted feedback or an idea which is not aligned to the brief,” she said. “Keeping this in mind, we have created our new augmented reality filter which is live on World Emoji Day for you to take the lead and freely express your moods via emojis. All you need is click a picture/video, share it on your instagram or Facebook account and tag @pulpstrategy on your stories and we shall be delighted to reshare your post.”

Pulp Strategy has invited all agency and marketing folks to use the filter to vent, celebrate, fret, crib, laugh and more, lighten the mood a bit by tagging their expressive emojis to add fun and spunk.