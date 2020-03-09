5 Mistakes to Avoid When Writing Your First Startup Business Plan

While you’re still in the process of deciding some important aspects of creating and running your new startup, you should keep in mind that there are always certain things that you should plan out perfectly in order to avoid making some simple mistakes.

If you’re new to this type of business preparation, it is only normal for you to not know where to start. In order to help you out, here are some of the most common mistakes you should look out for when writing your first startup business plan.

1. Setting unrealistic goals

The very first mistake most people make when writing down their own business startup plan is setting unrealistic goals for what themselves and their company can achieve during the first few months of its existence.

When writing out a business plan for a startup, you need to remember that this is indeed going to be a new company without any supporters or even potential partners and employees. These are all things you need to plan out in advance in order for you to be able to start going after your goals.









That being said, you need to set goals which will be measurable and achievable by a certain timeframe and which will act as stepping stones for you to reach bigger and better goals in the future. Having unrealistic goals from the beginning will only make you feel upset when you are not able to fulfil them due to lack of experience or even resources.

2. Not having a particular strategy

A startup’s strategy is exactly what will help it stand out from the crowd and establish an important part in the industry amongst its competitors. There are quite a few different things you need to consider when starting to create your new business’s strategy and they will all help you plan your way to success.

Some of the things you need to plan for your strategy are the funds you will use in order to get started, your working space and information regarding the people you are looking to hire and even potential collaborations you wish to pursue with other brands or investors.

These are just some aspects of a business strategy but they can help you get started with knowing exactly what to look for when shaping your own business strategy.

3. Not having done enough research

Sometimes, people get ideas about starting a new business and because of their excitement, they forget to think about the needs of the niche they are trying to enter. Each industry has different requirements in regards to the new businesses that enter it and in order for you to be successful, you need to be able to cater to those needs.

Doing research and seeing if your idea will be a success can be an easy task if you just know where to look. Social media platforms can be a good place for you to start looking at other companies’ success. Make sure to look at how active they are, if they’re coming out with new products and services frequently and if their online audience shows engagement.

All of these factors can help you learn more about how to represent your own brand online and whether this niche has room for your ideas. The more successful companies you see thriving online, the more your chances of survival in that industry there are.

4. Not knowing your business’s purpose

Even if you believe you have a good business strategy set and you have found enough ways to make your new business survive, the only thing that will make it thrive amongst the competitors is how much you believe in your business ideas and visions.

“Knowing and believing in your business’s purpose will help you show your audience and future customers exactly why it is a good idea for them to support you. The more you believe in what you have to offer, the better your services and products will be”, advises John Kirill, an HR Manager for Studicus and BestEssayEducation.









5. Not using the right tools to plan it out

Last but not least, another thing you need to take into consideration is the types of tools you use in order to help your business plan become a success. The simplest thing you can do, which will be affordable but extremely helpful in your startup’s journey is to find the right planning tool in order for you to be able to prepare every step of your company’s road.

A tool which you can easily use to keep track of your ideas wherever you are is Evernote. This tool is available on every device you have and you can easily link your devices in order to have your notes available wherever you are. From doodles to voice memos, you can easily keep track of new ideas and enhance your startup business plan easily.

Along with that, there are other more professional business planning tools such as Startup Stash, in order to help you manage your startup plan, The Name App which can help you come up with an interesting name for your business and Due which will help you keep deadlines and track your targets without losing precious time.

There are so many different tools which you can use to your advantage which are free and easy to use and can really help you kick-start the planning process for your startup.

Turning some mistakes to pathways for your success

While there are quite a few things that can go wrong when starting your own business, you need to remember than nothing can stand in your way as long as you believe in your business plan and the purpose of your business.

By avoiding these simple mistakes and using them to your advantage, you will be able to turn your business idea into a big success and manage to give life to your ideas and dreams without fail.

Author Bio: Nicole D.Garrison is a content strategist, writer, and contributor at BestEssayEducation and a number of platforms for marketing specialists. She is a dedicated and experienced author who pays particular attention to quality research. At her free time, Nicole is a passionate runner and a curious beekeeper. Moreover, she runs her own blog LiveInspiredMagazine.