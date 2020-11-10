Bangalore-based Settl. announces it’s entry in India’s fast-growing co-living market

Settl., the newest entrant in the co-living industry formally announces operations. Founded in July 2020 by three young entrepreneurs, Abhishek Tripathi, Bharath Bhaskar and Ashok Reddy, Settl. is a technology-driven accommodation platform focused on providing a convenient and high-quality living experience for young millennials. The start-up aims to create experiences and foster communities through state-of-the-art technology-enabled co-living spaces. Operating in stealth mode since July 2020, Settl. today announced that it has locked in 300+ beds across key locations in Bangalore already. Over the course of the next 15 months, the company plans to expand its India footprint with 2,000+ locked-in beds by entering markets such as Hyderabad, Pune, and Delhi NCR among others.









Headquartered in Bangalore, Settl.’s vision is to transform the way millennials live through high-quality co-living spaces which make their lives easier, more convenient, fulfilling, and memorable. Targeting primarily young professionals and students, the company’s goal is to become the one-stop destination for modern shared accommodation. In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, Settl. is ensuring that the safety of its employees and residents remains at the centre of doing operations and has introduced a host of measures such as regular cleaning of all common touch points, touch-free food and e-commerce deliveries, disinfected and clean rooms before move-in. Abhishek Tripathi, Co-Founder, Settl. said, “As a young and a distinctive start-up that started its operations in the middle of the pandemic, we believe that the modern shared accommodation is the future of living, driven by a thriving shared economy paired with technology-driven accommodation to serve a young demographic. What really sets us apart is our business model – we are asset light and have a razor sharp focus on unit economics.

” Settl. will offer unique co-living spaces that will cultivate vibrant communities by bringing people, interests, and lifestyles together. The company promises to take away the daily hassle out of their members’ lives and will help them save their valuable time for things that they love and are passionate about. From fully-furnished rooms, 24/7 power backups, high-speed internet, nominal deposit to all-inclusive rent, Settl.’s vision is to bring millennials together by providing them a true community experience enabled by its co-living spaces. Abhishek adds, “Today, collaborative consumption has become a global trend, and our country is following suit. This presents an exciting opportunity for us to present the younger audience, beautifully designed spaces with a tech-enabled solution to make their stay with us worthwhile.