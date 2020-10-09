Cake artist with Oro Cabs deliver 20 kg five-tier wedding cake to destination 500 kms away

A young cake artist went out of her way to get a massive 20kg cake delivered to a client 500 kilometers away and in time for the wedding celebrations. And this is where Oro Cabs stepped in.

Divya Gupta, owner and cake artist at Chocazure – New Delhi, had to send a 5-tier Wedding Cake to Pali, located about 500 km from Delhi in Rajasthan. The big question was ‘how to deliver the cake hassle free that too in pandemic times’. This cake order was massive for her shop, and she didn’t want to take any risk to give the best experience to her valued client.









Arpan Aggarwal, Founder and CEO Oro Cabs, shared that Divya had a hard time looking around for a delivery service provider on a tight budget and that too who could understand the sophistication of the work. “When she approached us for the first time, we knew it from that moment that this was not a usual job for us,” Aggarwal said. “And so being eager to help Divya, we took it as a challenge and our management acknowledged even her smallest concern about the safe delivery of the cake.”

“Being a cake artist, we do a lot of destination wedding cake setups,” Divya said. “However, for this huge 5 tier cake, the setup was required to be at a luxury resort, which was almost 500 km away from Delhi, meaning a minimum of eight hours of journey one way!” The young cake artist said this wasn’t a one, two or three, but almost 20 kg of cake, which was split in between of 5 tiers, and had to be set up, and that too in a pandemic situation. “I had to ensure safety measures were followed, along with ensuring smooth driving and optimum temperature control for the cake to survive the journey,” she said.

On the day of the transportation, an Innova Crysta Cab and the driver were prompty at Divya’s doorstep. The driver had been briefed about the contents and told to ensure that the car does not jerk over speed breakers. The cab had enough space to keep the cake without any issues. Divya said the air conditioning was top class, and ensured that the cakes would not melt in the heat. She added they reached the venue safely and without any issues. “There was not even a single damage mark on the cake.”