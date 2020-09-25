Oro Cabs sets benchmark to boost Vocal for Local agenda

Aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vocal for Local, Oro Cabs, a Gurgaon-based app based startup, has initiated a set of new schemes to protect the interests and rights of cab drivers operating in major cities across India.

Oro Cabs aims to reach 100,000 cab drivers present in 20 cities and welcomes them to join its service platform by providing them with luring benefits. The startup gives an edge to edge competition to major foreign brands in the cab service industry in India.









Arpan Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Oro Cabs, says that through their vision ‘More Saving for Riders – More Earnings for Drivers’, they are trying to create a niche in the industry, which will prove to be mutually beneficial for the riders as well as drivers. Our policies are very gentle and welcoming to consumers, Aggarwal said. “Our goal is to provide financial stability to cab drivers so that they can enjoy a trouble-free working life and we are here to take care of their needs that are typically ignored by the industry’s leading players.”

With three years of experience in the Cab Industry, Aggarwal said they got to know the pain points. “We were addressing the same the same since the beginning and now, we are targeting 1,00,000 drivers in 20 cities to join our platform with Rs 3,000 per driver for 90 days without any deduction.”

The app-based startup promises zero commission and zero subscription fees from drivers. With Oro Cabs, drivers have the full freedom of earning for the period of 90 days. Cab drivers active in major cities – Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Allahabad, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Udaipur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Indore, Chandigarh, Patna, Ahmedabad, Surat, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune can avail the offer and take advantage of exclusive benefits.