Technology-enabled logistics company Rivigo looking to increase headcount

As a part of its plan to expand aggressively, Gurgaon-based technology-enabled logistics company, Rivigo is looking to hire 500 people this fiscal.

Gazal Kalra, co-founder of Rivigo and a former McKinsey & Co consultant, told PTI, “We will be hitting 100 cities soon. We are already present in 50 plus cities and the footprint will pan India.”

“As we are increasing our footprint and growing our business line… we are looking to attract great talent. We are already 500 people plus and by the end of this fiscal year we plan to add another 500,” she added.

The company is planning to hire people across business segments at all levels.

Rivigo was founded in 2014. It has over 1,000 trucks, around 1,500 drivers and more than 41 strategically located pit stops spreading over more than 150 distinct routes.





“There is a technology team that has 50 people now, we will be scaling it up to build all our technology products. We are building our sales team and looking at IITs, IIMs top tier engineering and management colleges to join us,” said Kalra.

The company is also setting up a supply chain academy with the focus on training and development as a part of its employee retention policy.

The company with its “driver relay” and technology-driven model claims to have a faster delivery that takes 50-70 per cent lesser time while improving the quality of life of truck drivers.

Rivigo has won contracts from companies like Indorama, Arvind Mills, Hero MotorCorp, Nestle, Lupin among others. Being the largest truck buyer in the country last year, it plans to add another 1,000 trucks in the next 12 months.