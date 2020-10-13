World Economic Forum Announces 40 Global Future Councils; ED Times’ Co-Founder Nominated As Member For GFC On Media 2020-21 From India

World Economic Forum’s Global Future Councils, an invitation-only community has invited Juhi Garg; Co-founder of ED Times, a youth media startup from India, to be on 2020-2021’s GFC on Media, Entertainment & Sport as a member. WEF’s Global Future Councils is a community of experts, nominated for a one-year period each year, that plays a vital role in challenging status quo, promoting innovative thinking and providing thought leadership to shape the future of the world. The purpose of the Global Future Council on Media, Entertainment and Sport is to bring positive changes to the future of the media and entertainment industry, focusing on creating a thriving media ecosystem which is economically sustainable as well as inclusive. In the words of World Economic Forum, this network of Global Future Councils is the world’s foremost multistakeholder and interdisciplinary knowledge network dedicated to promoting innovative thinking to shape a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future. Two co-chairs lead each of the 40 global future councils comprised of 20-30 of the most relevant and knowledgeable thought leaders from business, civil society, academia, international organisations and government from across the world.









Speaking on this, Ms. Juhi Garg, Co-Founder ED Times, said, We hope to represent the voice of upcoming new-media initiatives and find ways to beat the fake news pandemic prevalent in emerging media. As a young media company it is our duty to create a healthy media ecosystem. We will be working with experts from different fields for developing recommendations, implementing pilots, engaging the public and driving adoption of new business models throughout the media ecosystem. It is indeed a lot of learning for us and also a proud moment to be the only Indian media start-up on the council. ED Times is a 5 years old youth media start-up from India which has been ranked as one of the Top 10 youth media publications worldwide and has been awarded the Best Blog at India Digital Summit Awards 2019 by IAMAI & Times Now, doing in-depth news stories that matter to millennials in an attempt to create responsible news content and change reading habits of young India. About WEF: The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests. The Forum strives in all its efforts to demonstrate entrepreneurship in the global public interest while upholding the highest standards of governance. Moral and intellectual integrity is at the heart of everything it does. Our activities are shaped by a unique institutional culture founded on the stakeholder theory, which asserts that an organization is accountable to all parts of society. The institution carefully blends and balances the best of many kinds of organizations, from the public and private sectors, international organizations and academic institutions. We believe that progress happens by bringing together people from all walks of life who have the drive and the influence to make positive change.