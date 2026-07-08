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Oasis unveils first teaser for reunion documentary ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’

Oasis unveils first teaser for reunion documentary ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher Steven Knight

Disney+

Oasis unveils first teaser for reunion documentary ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’

Created by acclaimed British filmmaker and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, the documentary has been directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, whose previous music films include acclaimed projects on LCD Soundsystem and New York’s indie rock revival.
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The long-awaited story behind Oasis’s historic reunion is finally heading to the big screen. Sony Music Vision has released the first teaser for Don’t Look Back in Anger, a documentary chronicling the band’s celebrated Live ’25 reunion tour and the emotional reconciliation between brothers Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher.

The 45-second preview of the documentary, released one year after Oasis reunited on stage in Cardiff, offers fans their first glimpse of exclusive rehearsal footage, backstage moments, and candid conversations between the famously estranged siblings. The Oasis documentary is scheduled to arrive in IMAX and cinemas this September before making its streaming debut later this year on Disney+ internationally and Hulu in the United States.

First joint interviews in more than two decades

One of the film’s biggest draws is the first extensive joint interview featuring Noel and Liam Gallagher in more than 25 years.

The teaser revisits the years of tension that followed Oasis’ dramatic split in 2009, with Noel admitting in archival-style narration that he never imagined sharing a stage with his younger brother again.

“I just don’t see myself onstage with Liam,” Noel says.

Liam, meanwhile, reflects on the way the band ended, describing the circumstances surrounding their breakup as “unacceptable.”

The documentary promises to explore how the brothers eventually overcame years of public feuds and private disagreements to reunite for what became one of the biggest live music events of 2025.

A look behind the biggest reunion tour of 2025

Created by acclaimed British filmmaker and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, the documentary has been directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, whose previous music films include acclaimed projects on LCD Soundsystem and New York’s indie rock revival.

According to the filmmakers, Don’t Look Back in Anger goes beyond concert footage to examine the emotional significance of the reunion for both the band and millions of fans worldwide.

The production includes unprecedented backstage access, rehearsal sessions, performances and personal conversations, offering audiences an intimate portrait of a band whose influence continues to shape British rock music.

Steven Knight described the reunion as a cultural event that resonated far beyond music. “The Oasis world tour united generations, cultures and countries and spoke to a broken world about reconciliation,” he said in a statement accompanying the teaser.

Reunion tour became a global phenomenon

Oasis officially launched their Live ’25 reunion tour on July 4, 2025, in Cardiff, Wales, marking the first time Noel and Liam had performed together since the band’s split 16 years earlier.

The world tour travelled across Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, and South America before concluding in São Paulo, Brazil, in November.

Industry analysts estimate the reunion became one of the highest-grossing concert tours in recent history, with millions of tickets sold worldwide and overwhelming demand forcing multiple additional shows in several cities.

The tour also coincided with Oasis’ induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, further cementing the band’s legacy as one of Britain’s most influential rock acts.

More than nostalgia

Music critics have noted that the reunion represented more than a nostalgic comeback. Oasis’ catalogue experienced a major resurgence across streaming platforms throughout 2025, introducing classic albums such as (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? and Definitely Maybe to a new generation of listeners.

Songs including Wonderwall, Champagne Supernova and Don’t Look Back in Anger returned to global streaming charts as younger audiences discovered the band’s music alongside longtime fans.

The documentary seeks to capture that cross-generational appeal by highlighting not only the concerts but also the powerful emotional bond between Oasis and audiences around the world.

Streaming release follows theatrical debut

Following its exclusive theatrical run, Don’t Look Back in Anger will stream globally on Disney+, while audiences in the United States will be able to watch it via Hulu and Disney+.

Neither the band nor Sony Music Vision has revealed whether Oasis plans to continue touring or record new material following the documentary’s release.

For now, the film appears set to become the definitive account of one of modern rock’s most remarkable reunions, giving fans an unprecedented look at how two of Britain’s most iconic musicians found common ground after years apart.

  • Oasis unveils first teaser for reunion documentary ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher Steven Knight
  • Oasis unveils first teaser for reunion documentary ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher Steven Knight

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