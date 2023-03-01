The fifteenth Biennial Conference of the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) began on Wednesday at the institute’s campus. The three-day conference on ‘Entrepreneurship’ that will conclude on February 24 provided a platform for researchers, educationists, and practitioners to share their research studies and findings in different areas of entrepreneurship development.

During the conference, over 125 papers and studies by scholars from more than 10 countries on the themes of social, green, women, agricultural, digital, MSME, and inclusive entrepreneurship, were presented.

The conference was inaugurated by Dr Kavil Ramachandran, Professor of Entrepreneurship (Practice), Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, in the presence of Dr Gabriel Dwomoh, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Kumasi Technical University; Dr Ajit K Mohanty, Emeritus Fellow, Utkal University, Bhubaneswar; Dr Ramakrishna Velamuri, Dean & Professor of Entrepreneurship, School of Management, Mahindra University, Hyderabad; and Dr Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII.









Dr Kavil Ramachandran said, “Entrepreneurship today is at the core of research and policy-making. It has become a global phenomenon. The environment, today, across the nation, is conducive to entrepreneurship. The success of a business depends on the resources available, which also includes the competence and merit of the owners and others involved in the business. Family Business is an area, where I believe the dynamics need to be researched more to ensure smooth sail across generations.”

Addressing the gathering, Dr Sunil Shukla said, “The Biennial Conference continues to be a forum for researchers and educators across the globe to exchange ideas and valuable feedback in various fields of entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurship research is key to identifying solutions and pursuing newer opportunities, and innovations. The research findings and papers presented in the conference bring forth fresh perspectives and emerging trends in entrepreneurship.”

Prof. (Dr.) Gabriel Dwomoh, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Kumasi Technical University, Ghana opined, “Entrepreneurship and enterprise development are viewed with great significance in Ghana. Amidst a time when finding jobs in formal and informal sectors is difficult in Ghana, we are focussing on developing job creators. “

(Dr.) Ajit K. Mohanty, Emeritus Fellow, Utkal University & Former Professor, ICSSR National Fellow Chief Adviser, NMRC, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi expressed, “The process of social development and entrepreneurship is bound to transform the inclination of society towards knowledge and wisdom. In such a society, the process of development will be more inclined towards a collaborative and cooperative process, with focus on including wellbeing of the lesser developed nations as well.

As part of the conference, a vice chancellors’/directors’ conclave was also held to discuss the importance of entrepreneurship education in the context of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Universities from across the country were represented. Another important event of the Conference was the Doctoral Colloquium where the PhD scholars and FPM students from across the country were mentored and guided on their research work.

EDII has been organising the Biennial Conference on Entrepreneurship since 1994.