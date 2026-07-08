Studds launches Marshall Kids Tom & Jerry Edition helmet in India

Founded nearly five decades ago, Studds has grown into one of India’s largest helmet manufacturers and exports products to more than 70 countries under the Studds and SMK brands.

Studds Accessories Ltd. has expanded its children’s helmet portfolio with the launch of the Marshall Kids Tom & Jerry Edition, a licensed open-face helmet designed in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP). The new range combines playful cartoon-inspired graphics with BIS-certified safety features, aiming to encourage children to develop safe riding habits from an early age.

Priced from ₹1,125 ($12), the helmet is available in six colour variants and two child-specific sizes, targeting young pillion riders between the ages of three and eight years.

The launch comes as awareness around road safety for children continues to grow in India, where helmet use remains a key factor in reducing head injuries during two-wheeler travel.

Cartoon nostalgia meets child safety

The latest edition draws inspiration from the globally popular animated franchise Tom and Jerry, which has entertained audiences for more than eight decades.

The helmet artwork prominently features Jerry surfing across the crown alongside comic-book-inspired speech bubbles, stars, lightning graphics and colourful illustrations that reflect the show’s signature humour. A peeking Tom illustration appears along the lower shell, while the classic “Tom and Jerry” branding completes the design.

Studds said the visual identity has been created to make helmet-wearing more appealing to young children by connecting safety with familiar characters.

The design is offered in six colour combinations: White-Grey/Yellow, Blue-Grey/Yellow, Lavender Pink-Grey/Yellow, Pastel Green-Grey/Yellow, Dark Pink-Grey/Yellow, Sharkskin Blue-Grey/Yellow.

Focus on encouraging early safety habits

Speaking about the launch, Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Managing Director of Studds Accessories Ltd., said the collaboration seeks to make protective gear more engaging for children.

He noted that Tom and Jerry have remained a part of childhood across generations and that integrating beloved characters into everyday safety products can encourage children to wear helmets willingly rather than viewing them as an obligation.

Road safety experts have consistently stressed that introducing protective habits during childhood significantly improves long-term compliance with helmet usage. According to multiple road safety studies, children who regularly wear helmets while travelling on two-wheelers are more likely to continue safe riding practices as adults.

Built with certified protection

While the cartoon graphics grab attention, Studds has retained the Marshall Kids range’s safety specifications.

The helmet features a high-impact ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) outer shell, paired with a regulated-density EPS liner designed to absorb impact energy during collisions.

The model is certified under BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) and carries the mandatory ISI certification required for motorcycle helmets sold in India.

Studds says the open-face design has been developed specifically for children, making it suitable for everyday school commutes, neighbourhood rides and short-distance travel as pillion passengers.

Comfort designed for younger riders

The company has also focused on improving day-to-day usability for both children and parents.

The Marshall Kids Tom & Jerry Edition includes a hypoallergenic, replaceable interior liner, designed to minimise skin irritation while allowing parents to maintain hygiene through periodic replacement.

A quick-release chin strap enables easier fastening and removal, reducing the time required to put the helmet on before travel.

The helmet will be available in two sizes:

XXXS (500 mm / 50 cm) for children aged approximately 3–5 years

XXS (520 mm / 52 cm) for children aged approximately 5–8 years

Studds recommends that parents measure a child’s head circumference before purchasing to ensure the correct fit.

Growing market for licensed helmets

The Tom & Jerry Edition adds to Studds’ expanding portfolio of licensed character helmets as manufacturers increasingly use entertainment franchises to appeal to younger consumers.

Industry analysts note that licensing agreements with globally recognised brands have become an important strategy in children’s safety products, particularly in helmets, backpacks and protective accessories.

Founded nearly five decades ago, Studds has grown into one of India’s largest helmet manufacturers and exports products to more than 70 countries under the Studds and SMK brands.

According to company information, the manufacturer has an annual production capacity exceeding nine million helmets, serving both domestic and international markets.

The Marshall Kids Tom & Jerry Edition is now available through Studds’ exclusive stores and authorised retail outlets, with availability on leading e-commerce platforms expected shortly.

As India continues promoting road safety awareness, products that combine certified protection with child-friendly design may help improve helmet adoption among younger riders—making safety both practical and enjoyable for families.