Alphabet develops new brain-monitoring hardware to monitor depression

Google’s sister company Alphabet, through its research group X, has developed a new brain-monitoring hardware to track symptoms of depression. The research team had been working on this under the name ‘Project Amber’ for three years.

Alphabet is relying on technology known as electroencephalpgraphy (EEG), which measures patterns of electrical activity in the brain. The new brain-monitoring hardware resembles a multicolored swim cap. Alphabet plans to make it available to the broader mental health community by publishing the code behind its hardware and software designs. The research team, in an official blog, pointed out that poor mental health is a huge and growing problem globally. The WHO estimated in 2017 that 322 million people globally suffer from depression and 264 million from anxiety. The COVID-19 pandemic is causing widespread psychological distress, affecting even more people.









Obi Felten, the lead researcher, says that with 1000 possible symptom combinations, depression manifests differently in different people. “Today’s assessment of mental health mostly relies on asking people a series of questions in a conversation with a clinician or via surveys, which are subjective,” she said. “While it is important to capture the subjective experience of a person living with mental health problems, the field is missing objective measures that are commonplace in other areas of health.” Felten gives an example of people with diabetes and their doctors routinely measuring blood glucose and use the data to make adjustments to insulin, diet and exercise regimes.

The researcher revealed that the team was inspired by neuroscience studies showing certain patterns of electrical activity in the brain correspond with depression symptoms. Felten said that by designing specific game-like tasks that people complete while their brain activity is being measured using EEG, scientists can gauge processing within the brain’s reward system. “For EEG to come out of the lab and into the real world as a mental health assessment tool in a primary care doctor’s office, counseling center or psychiatric clinic, it needs to become more accessible and usable at scale,” she explained.

Project Amber focused on making EEG data easier to collect; making the data easier to interpret; and understanding how this technology might be applied in the real world.