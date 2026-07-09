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Trump Seeks Rare Supreme Court Rehearing in Birthright Citizenship Battle

Trump Seeks Rare Supreme Court Rehearing in Birthright Citizenship Battle 14th Amendment

immigration Politics

Trump Seeks Rare Supreme Court Rehearing in Birthright Citizenship Battle

Birthright citizenship has been guaranteed since the ratification of the 14th Amendment in 1868, following the American Civil War. The amendment states that all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to its jurisdiction are citizens of the country.
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President Donald Trump has announced plans to ask the Supreme Court of the United States to reconsider its recent ruling that upheld birthright citizenship, escalating a legal battle over one of the most established principles of American constitutional law.

The move comes just days after the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s executive order seeking to limit automatic citizenship for children born in the United States to certain categories of non-citizen parents.

Trump Calls Ruling a ‘Miscarriage of Justice’

In a social media post on Wednesday, Trump said he would “immediately” seek a rehearing of the case, arguing that the court’s decision would have long-term consequences for the country.

Calling the judgment a “miscarriage of justice,” Trump maintained that the current interpretation of birthright citizenship encourages illegal immigration and places additional pressure on public resources.

The president has repeatedly argued that children born in the United States to undocumented immigrants or some temporary visitors should not automatically receive U.S. citizenship.

Trump On Truth Social

Trump On Truth Social

A Rare Legal Strategy

Although Supreme Court rules permit losing parties to request a rehearing within 25 days of a decision, such requests are rarely granted. Legal experts note that the court has not agreed to rehear a decided case in approximately six decades. Any rehearing request would require approval from a majority of the nine justices, making Trump’s effort a difficult legal challenge.

Historically, the Supreme Court only grants rehearing petitions in exceptional circumstances, such as significant factual errors or overlooked legal issues.

Court Reaffirmed Constitutional Protection

In its June 30 ruling, the Supreme Court held that children born on U.S. soil to parents who are unlawfully or temporarily present remain entitled to citizenship under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, concluded that the Constitution guarantees citizenship at birth to individuals born within the United States and subject to its jurisdiction.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote separately, agreeing that Trump’s executive order was inconsistent with existing federal law governing citizenship.

The court’s decision represented a major setback for Trump’s immigration agenda and reaffirmed a constitutional principle that has remained largely unchanged for more than 150 years.

Executive Order at the Center of the Dispute

Trump’s executive order sought to reinterpret the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment, arguing that children born to undocumented immigrants or temporary visitors are not fully “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States.

His administration contended that the constitutional language allows Congress and the executive branch to limit automatic citizenship in certain circumstances.

Civil rights organizations, constitutional scholars, and immigration advocates challenged the order almost immediately after it was announced, arguing that it directly contradicted longstanding Supreme Court precedent.

Birthright Citizenship’s Historical Roots

Birthright citizenship has been guaranteed since the ratification of the 14th Amendment in 1868, following the American Civil War. The amendment states that all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to its jurisdiction are citizens of the country.

Subsequent Supreme Court decisions have consistently interpreted the amendment broadly, making the United States one of the countries that grants citizenship based primarily on birthplace rather than parental nationality.

The latest ruling reaffirmed that interpretation despite ongoing political debate surrounding immigration policy.

Immigration Debate Set to Continue

Although the Supreme Court rejected his executive order, Trump has indicated he will continue pursuing changes to birthright citizenship through both legal and legislative avenues.

Any congressional effort to amend birthright citizenship would face significant political and constitutional hurdles, including potential challenges over compatibility with the Constitution.

Immigration remains one of the defining issues of Trump’s second presidency, with the administration continuing to push stricter border enforcement, deportation measures and revisions to long-standing immigration policies.

Whether the Supreme Court agrees to revisit its decision remains uncertain, but legal observers expect the renewed challenge to keep birthright citizenship at the center of the national immigration debate.

  • Trump Seeks Rare Supreme Court Rehearing in Birthright Citizenship Battle 14th Amendment
  • Trump On Truth Social
  • Trump Seeks Rare Supreme Court Rehearing in Birthright Citizenship Battle 14th Amendment
  • Trump On Truth Social

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