Tata Motors drives in Safari Dark edition at Rs 19.05 lakh

Tata Motors on Monday said it has launched the Dark edition of premium SUV Safari with price starting at Rs 19.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Safari #DARK Edition is now open for bookings and available at the company’s dealerships across the country, the auto major said in a statement.









Available on the XT+/XTA+ & XZ+/XZA+ trims, the Safari #DARK will get other exclusive features such as ventilated seats on both first and second row, air purifier and Android auto and Apple Car Play over Wi-Fi, it added.

“The #DARK range has, in a very short span of time, become a mainstay of our New Forever range of passenger vehicles. This will be even truer now with the addition of Safari #DARK to the line-up, with the exciting & unique proposition that it has to offer to the customers,” Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Vice President (Sales, Marketing and Customer Service) Rajan Amba noted.

The Dark range has become a popular choice for customers, he added. “The Harrier #DARK, which was launched as a limited edition product initially, did extremely well and on popular customer demand, became an integral part of the Harrier portfolio.

“It offered an exciting & unique package to the customers, which further extended with the introduction of the #DARK range.

We are confident that this stylish #DARK Edition will prove to be yet another reason for car-buyers to upgrade to the magnificent Safari,” Amba stated. The company said it has sold over 16,000 units of the SUV, which is built on the OMEGARC architecture, which in turn is derived from Land Rover’s legendary D8 platform.