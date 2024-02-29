Bayroute, renowned for its authentic Middle Eastern cuisine and unparalleled dining experience, is celebrating its 5th anniversary with the launch of an all-new menu. This year, Bayroute is set to captivate diners with a culinary voyage spanning from the Middle East to the Mediterranean Sea, offering a tantalizing array of dishes that showcase the rich and diverse flavors of the region.









The new menu, a testament to Bayroute’s commitment to excellence and innovation, features a curated selection of classical Middle Eastern & Mediterranean dishes from Egypt, Turkey, Morocco, Greece, Lebanon, and more. Each dish is crafted with the signature Bayroute finesse, promising a dining experience that transports diners to the bustling streets of the Middle East and Mediterranean without leaving their seats.

Diners can indulge in a variety of appetizers, main courses, and desserts that capture the essence and vibrancy of the Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines. Start your culinary journey with the Bayroute Fattoush Smash Salad, a traditional Lebanese salad bursting with fresh greens, veggies, and pita chips, or try the Azerbaijan Circassian Chicken salad, a rich and flavorful dish featuring tender chicken in a creamy walnut sauce.

For the main course, tantalize your taste buds with the savory Bakhtiari Kebabs, an Iranian specialty prepared with tender chicken infused with various spices and lemon juice. Another highlight is the Palestinian Sambousek, a crispy pastry filled with minced meat and spices, offering a delightful blend of flavors and textures.

Don’t miss the Albaloo Polo, a traditional Persian dish featuring sour cherries mixed with rice and topped with saffron rice, pistachios, and almonds, creating a symphony of flavors that will leave you craving for more. Finish off your meal with the Pistachio Mafraroukeh, a mouthwatering dessert made with layered pistachio semolina dough, homemade cream, and orange blossom sugar syrup.

Complementing these delectable dishes are Bayroute’s signature cocktails, crafted with a blend of spices and elixirs. Indulge in the ‘English Cucumber & Rosemary’ cocktail, a refreshing gin-based drink infused with fresh cucumbers and rosemary, or try the Pickled Lime cocktail, a sweet and tangy concoction that will tantalize your taste buds.

Chef Ajay Thakur, the culinary genius behind Bayroute’s new menu, expresses his excitement about the launch, stating, “Bayroute’s new menu is a celebration of the Middle East’s culinary legacy. We are dedicated to pushing boundaries and surprising our patrons with flavors they have never experienced before. Our commitment to authenticity and excellence shines through in every dish, ensuring that every bite is a delightful experience.”

Embark on a culinary journey like no other with Bayroute’s new menu and discover the true essence of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine. Visit Bayroute today and experience a gastronomic adventure that will leave you craving for more!