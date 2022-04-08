Live video & audio calling app Dyte raises USD 11.6 mn from Unbound, Sequoia, Nexus Venture

Live video and audio calling platform Dyte has raised USD 11.6 million in seed funding from Unbound, Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and Nexus Venture Partners. Dyte is a developer-friendly, real-time audio and video calling software development kit and since launch has connected half a million people across 300 cities across India, the US, and Southeast Asia.









The startup, co-founded by Abhishek Kankani, Kushagra Vaish and Palash Golecha in May 2021, said the funds will be used to expand their product and engineering team and focus on international hires, a statement said on Friday. Dyte allows product and engineering teams to integrate live video into their apps to support innovative business use-cases by offering integrations within hours, and has a large number of plug-ins and configurations.

These configurations provide developers with a quick and efficient way to embed audio and video calling, AI video augmentation, and collaboration features with just a few clicks instead of needing complex code. Users can easily add live video into their platform for one-on-one calls, group calls or webinars, while developers have the freedom to customise their video calling experience using its wide array of layouts and permissions sans any coding. Dyte also caters to telemedicine apps, edutech and gaming platforms, and customer-support teams.