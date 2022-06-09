Pepper Content raises USD 14.3 mn in Series A funding

Global full-stack content platform Pepper Content on Thursday said it has raised USD 14.3 million (Rs 110 crore) in its Series A funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners.









The round also saw the participation from Tanglin Venture Partners, Lightspeed, Titan Capital, and seasoned global operators like Gokul Rajaram, Ritesh Agarwal, Abhinav Sinha, Ankur Nagpal, Dheeraj Pandey, Ashish Gupta and Kunal Shah, the company said in a statement. The funding will help strengthen the company’s plans to bolster its presence in the US market along with diversifying offerings to newer categories like graphic design, language translations and video content creation.

The company has grown 16 times in terms of revenue in the last 14 months alone and aims for a high double-digit Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth by the end of this year.

“We are here to unleash the next one by enabling high-quality creative and marketing talent to get access to global opportunities. As we enter the next phase of our journey of revolutionising content creation across the globe, we are excited to have partners like Bessemer Venture Partners and other credible, marquee investors,” Pepper Content co-founders Anirudh Singla and Rishabh Shekhar said.