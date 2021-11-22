Startup Homversity raises USD 1,55,000 from investors to expand operations

Connect with us

Press Trust of India
Homversity, which is a student housing marketplace, has raised USD 1,55,000 to expand its operations. This round is led by Shuru-Up, while a consortium of their syndicates including Growth-Sense, ValCreators, BeyPar Innovations LLP, and angel iInvestors like Asit Oberoi also participated.



Homversity, which was started in 2017 as a college project in a hostel room in Dehradun by Saurav Kumar Sinha, aims to create a verified ecosystem that would organise India’s multi-billion dollar and rapidly growing student housing market, the company said in a statement.

Also read: Euler Motors raises USD 10 mn in funding led by QRG Investments

“Homversity will be utilising the funds for upgrading their technology on all ends, hiring new talents, and expanding services nationwide to over 100 cities,” It had raised USD 1,35,000 pre-seed funding in 2019 by the La-Gajjar Group in Gujarat.


