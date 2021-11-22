Startup Homversity raises USD 1,55,000 from investors to expand operations

Homversity, which is a student housing marketplace, has raised USD 1,55,000 to expand its operations. This round is led by Shuru-Up, while a consortium of their syndicates including Growth-Sense, ValCreators, BeyPar Innovations LLP, and angel iInvestors like Asit Oberoi also participated.









Homversity, which was started in 2017 as a college project in a hostel room in Dehradun by Saurav Kumar Sinha, aims to create a verified ecosystem that would organise India’s multi-billion dollar and rapidly growing student housing market, the company said in a statement.

“Homversity will be utilising the funds for upgrading their technology on all ends, hiring new talents, and expanding services nationwide to over 100 cities,” It had raised USD 1,35,000 pre-seed funding in 2019 by the La-Gajjar Group in Gujarat.