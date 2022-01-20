Stellapp Technologies won the National Startup Award 2021 by #StartupIndia in the Animal Husbandry sector for its effort in digitizing the dairy sector in India. The dairy tech startup was honored through a virtual ceremony in the presence of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.









Stellapps is one among the 46 startups announced as winners of the National Startup Awards 2021 along with one incubator and one accelerator. The awards seek to recognize and reward outstanding startups and ecosystem enablers that are contributing to economic dynamism by spurring innovation and injecting competition. As a part of the award, the founders of Stellapps were commended with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

Ranjith Mukandan, CEO and Co-Founder of Stellapps, said the company started in 2011 as the first of its kind startup, working towards digitization of the dairy supply chain. “We are honored to receive the National Startup Award 2021 organized by the Government of India. Milk is the largest crop on this planet and there is a strong need for technology interventions, especially in emerging markets where the yield per animal is low, traceability is inadequate and quality is not up to the mark. It is a proud moment for us to be able to contribute and be a part of this era of Indian startups.”

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) conceived the National Startup Awards appreciating the efforts of enablers that are building innovative products or solutions and scalable enterprises, with high potential of employment generation or wealth creation, demonstrating measurable social impact.

Stellapps has been recognized for their innovative tech solutions in digitizing and strengthening the dairy farming processes. With a prime focus on data acquisition and machine learning, the startup aims to digitize the dairy supply chain. The technology can be used where the yield per animal is low with inadequate traceability.

Stellapps was also a part of the working group that presented policy recommendations for the Indian agriculture sector to the Hon’ Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Modi under the theme ‘Growing from Roots’.

The 2021 awards invited applications across 15 sectors and 49 sub-sectors. The sectors included Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Drinking Water, Education & Skill Development, Energy, Enterprise Technology, Environment, Fintech, Food Processing, Health & Wellness, Industry 4.0, Security, Space and Transport, and Travel. A total of 2177 applications were received from startups across the 49 sub-sectors along with applications from 53 incubators and 6 accelerators for the ecosystem enablers categories.