Fintso collaborates with American Academy of Financial Management to up-skill financial advisors and entrepreneurs

The American Academy of Financial Management (AAFM) India has collaborated with Fintso, Fintech platform, for financial entrepreneurs and independent financial advisors that service the Indian wealth management sector.

Rajan Pathak, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Fintso, said they believe that financial advisors and distributors are aware that the clients they service look to them for knowledge and guidance in an increasingly complex world. “Having the certification helps in building their personal brand and enhances the bond with their clients. The AAFM certifications including Chartered Wealth Manager, CWM Certification, enables this need, given the stringent international wealth management standard that it certifies,” Pathak said.









George Mitra, Co-Founder and CEO of Fintso, pointed out that Indian regulators are extremely progressive and focused towards ensuring quality advice is given to investors. Mitra said being certified and registered by SEBI as an RIA (Registered Investment Advisor) will increasingly form a differentiator for business expansion. “AAFM provides the framework and necessary certification that helps in getting this RIA. Fintso itself is building out the support system to enable them to meet the requirements of RIA regulations.” The collaboration, Mitra revealed, is being kick-started with a subsidized certification course for the subscribers of Fintso. Likewise, AAFM FINANCE CLUB members and participants get preferential access as subscribers to Fintso, he said.

George Mentz, Esq. CEO & Founder of AAFM, USA, believes professional credentialing and development are in a continued revolution around the world. “Because we have paid attention to executives globally for more than 20 years, we are innovating education and standards with new methods of metrics, technology, accreditation, pedagogy and development styles,” Mentz said. “AAFM FINANCE CLUB is a new innovative way of our education delivery in this digital world. Each certification is targeted at a specific skill set required to perform a role in the finance domain with world-class expertise.” Vyas Rai Nagpal, Director AAFM India, applauded the association with Fintso. “It allows amalgamation of knowledge and the ability to execute, to the financial entrepreneurs who are the backbone of the wealth management and financial advisory services eco-system,” Nagpal said. “We strongly believe this initiative will help our members to expand and build their businesses to the next level.

Moreover, the wallet size of Indians is estimated to be $5.5 trillion. It’s expected to grow to $8 trillion in five years, with an increase in first-time investors, especially those that are looking to invest their savings beyond FDs, real estate and physical gold. However, its remarkably fragmented, both geographically and in terms of the needs of the different segments – retail, affluent, HNIs and UHNIs. It is estimated that independent, small distributors and advisors serve over 75% of this market. This will enable them to provide better services as its very essential in providing quality service and advice to clients.