Rajnath Singh urges farmers to try new farm laws as “experiment”

Union Minister Rajnath Singh has urged farmers to try the three new farm laws as an “experiment” for a year or two. He said the government will do all necessary amendments in case the new laws are found not beneficial for the farming community.

“Those who are sitting on dharna are farmers and are born to farmers’ families. We have a lot of respect for them,” Singh said. “People are trying to mislead farmers about these farm laws that they are not in their interest. I am the son of a farmer and have worked in farms. I want to assure you that there is not a single provision in these laws which is against farmers.”









Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, are camping on Delhi borders for almost a month in protest against the three laws enacted in September. To date, at least five rounds of talks have taken place between the protesting unions and the government, but a stalemate has continued with farmers refusing to accept anything less than repeal of the laws, which they fear would leave them at the mercy of corporates by weakening mandi and MSP systems.

The union minister reiterated that the MSP will continue and some people are trying to create a misconception that it will end. Singh requested the farmers to try the new agri laws for a year or two as an experiment, and if its not beneficial, the government would bring all necessary amendments. “For once let this acts be implemented for a year or two. Try this experiment and if you feel that this acts is not in the interest of farmers, then I can say you this with conviction as I know the intention of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi we will do all necessary amendments in it.”

Singh appealed the protesting farmers to come forward for discussions on the farm laws and if they want to rope in experts for discussions, the government is ready for all that as well.