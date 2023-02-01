Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Budget proposals will help India achieve goal of becoming USD 5 trillion economy: Rajnath

Budget proposals will help India achieve goal of becoming USD 5 trillion economy: Rajnath

Business

Budget proposals will help India achieve goal of becoming USD 5 trillion economy: Rajnath

Press Trust of India
Published on

The Union Budget for 2023-24 is focused on growth and welfare with a priority to provide support to farmers, women, marginalised sections and the middle class, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.



Singh said the budget proposals will lead the country towards achieving its goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy and “top three” economies globally within a few years. The defence minister said the Budget demonstrated the government’s commitment towards supporting growth and welfare oriented policies that will benefit all sections of society including small businesses owners, farmers, and professionals alike.

Also read: Govt to launch revamped credit guarantee scheme worth Rs 9,000 cr for MSMEs: FM

“The Union Budget for 2023-24 presented by FM Smt. @nsitharaman under the guidance of PM Shri @narendramodi is focused on growth and welfare, with a priority to provide support to farmers, women, marginalised sections and the middle class,” he tweeted. “By creating jobs through investments in infrastructure projects paired with increased spending on agriculture, housing, healthcare and manufacturing sectors will help create more opportunities for everyone and help in driving economic growth further ahead!,” he said.

Singh said the budget proposals will drive economic growth further.

“The increase in Income Tax exemption limit to Rs 7 lakhs and several other tax related reforms will provide a huge relief to middle class including salaried individuals and retired people. I congratulate the FM and thank Pradhanmantri ji for taking this people friendly decision. “The Union Budget 2023-24 is expected to bring about positive changes in the country that will lead us towards achieving our goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy and ‘Top Three’ economies within few years,” he said in another tweet.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Union Budget intends to make India a global hub for millets

Union Budget intends to make India a global hub for millets
By February 1, 2023
TV, mobile to be cheaper; Gold, cigarette, imported cars to be dearer

TV, mobile to be cheaper; Gold, cigarette, imported cars to be dearer
By February 1, 2023
Budget proposals will help India achieve goal of becoming USD 5 trillion economy: Rajnath

Budget proposals will help India achieve goal of becoming USD 5 trillion economy: Rajnath
By February 1, 2023
Self Reliant India Fund backs Anicut Capital with its commitment of Rs. 75 crores for equity fund

Funding News

Self Reliant India Fund backs Anicut Capital with Rs 75 crores
Laundromat SaaS startup Turns raises $500K pre-seed round led by Better Capital

Funding News

Laundromat SaaS startup Turns raises $500K pre-seed round
The world must now see science as a global unifier, not to promote military strength

Opinion

World must see science as a global unifier, not for military strength
To Top
Loading...