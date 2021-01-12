SC to deliver judgment on petitions challenging new farm laws today

The Supreme Court is set to deliver its judgment on petitions challenging the controversial new farm laws that was passed by the Centre in September, 2020. On Monday, the Bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde hinted that it will stay the implementation of the three farm laws, in order to prevent violence and breaking of laws.









The CJI questioned the process behind the enactment of the farm laws and expressed “deep disappointment”. “We are extremely disppointed at the way government is handling the farmers protest. We don’t know what consultative process you followed before the laws. Many states are up in rebellion,” he said. “We want an amicable solution for the problem. That is why we asked you last time, why don’t you keep the laws on hold. If you have some sense of responsibility, and if you say you will withhold the implementation of laws, we will form a committee to decide. We don’t see why there should be an insistence that the laws must be implemented at any cost.”

However, the Attorney General said the Court should not be passing any order. And this didn’t go down well with the CJI. “You tell us if you will put on hold the implementation of laws. Otherwise we will do it. What is the problem in keeping it in abeyance?” he asked the Attorney General. “Staying the implementation of laws and staying the law are different. We can always stay executive action under a law. Who will be responsible if any bloodshed happens? We have given you a very long rope. Don’t lecture us on patience. We will decide when to pass the order. We might pass in part today and in part tomorrow.”

The Centre and the farmers unions, representing the protesting farmers, have engaged in eight rounds of talks but have failed to break the impasse. Their next meeting is scheduled on January 15. And farmers are also planning to intensify their protests by entering the national capital in a tractor march on Republic Day.