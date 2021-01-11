Agdhi launches AI-based tech to check quality of seeds

Agri-start up firm Agdhi on Monday announced the launch of an Artificial intelligence (AI)-based technology to check quality of seeds. The traditional method of detecting seed defects typically relies on manual inspection, which is resource hectic and subjective. The Bengaluru-based firm said that its AI vision technology — along with photometry, radiometry and computer vision — offers efficient methods for seed classification and seed quality analysis. The colour, texture, size, and shape, is extracted from images of seeds, and the defects of the seed are identified through various classifiers based on computer vision.









This automation provides an efficient method for seed sorting than being inspected by human labour, it said in a statement. “The quality results are provided in seconds instead of waiting for a long time using traditional methods,” it added.”The novel and innovative technologies need to be introduced in the market in seed testing and seed sampling to accurately assess the seed quality and provide the crucial data, thus helping the farmers in getting good yield,” Agdhi Founder Nikhil Das said.

The company is working on other technologies like block chain, edge computing, AI, Internet of Things (IoT) and microbiology in agriculture, he added.