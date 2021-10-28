Honeywell launches real-time health monitoring system for patients

Technology firm Honeywell on Thursday said it has launched a real-time health monitoring system (RTHMS) for patients. The system, which is a smart edge-to-cloud communication platform, acts as a bridge between caregiver and the patient. The offering integrates hardware and software to improve care delivery, enhance healthcare worker productivity, and enable process efficiency. By digitising and automating critical tasks, RTHMS can reduce hospital administrative tasks by 35 per cent.









“RTHMS will improve quality and timeliness of care by alerting healthcare staff in real time as needed, while improving the efficiency of hospitals by eliminating multiple trips to patient beds to collect vitals. Further, wireless monitoring allows patients to have more mobility in the room, while remaining connected to their caregiver,” Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions India CTO Ajeya Motaganahalli noted.

Despite advances in technology, healthcare remains burdened by heavy paperwork and manual processes. Medical personnel are overloaded with repetitive and time-consuming tasks such as capturing and registering patients’ vital signs. This leads to inefficiencies, loss of productivity, exposure to infections, and increased risk of incidents. RTHMS uses advanced sensing technology to capture the vital parameters of patients in real-time and transmits them to a comprehensive health analytics dashboard.

This can be accessed by authorised personnel over the Internet or through Honeywell’s care communication platform, a mobile application for caregivers. This edge-to-cloud system also generates alerts in real-time should there be any deviation in patients’ vital signs against acceptable or normal ranges.

“The pandemic highlighted the importance of improving efficiencies in healthcare delivery. At Honeywell Technology Solutions (HTS), the pandemic made us pivot towards the development of healthcare technologies that will shape the future of healthcare delivery for the betterment of society, Honeywell Technology Solutions President Samuel Pratap stated.

The entity, which is the global engineering and technology development arm of Honeywell, has operations in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Madurai. RTHMS is the latest among Honeywell’s offerings for the healthcare and life sciences industry in India. While the company established an N95 respirator manufacturing facility in Pune in 2020, earlier this year, Honeywell launched BluTag 360, a shipment condition monitoring solution that has wide applications in the pharmaceutical industry.