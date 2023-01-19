HempStreet, India’s first research to retail medicinal cannabis venture, has launched ‘ArtemiC,’ a nutraceutical mouth spray to speed up recovery for patients with severe COVID – 19 symptoms. ArtemiC has been launched in collaboration with MGC Pharma, a company with which HempStreet announced a partnership earlier this year. Headquartered in the UK, MGC Pharma is a pharmaceuticals company working on polyherbal formulations based on cannabis and other phytopharmaceuticals.

Founded in 2019, HempStreet has been working towards amalgamating the ancient science of Ayurveda with modern cannabis research to develop sustainable and economical solutions for mass ailments. HempStreet, through its collaboration with MGC Pharma, aims to create and bring to market phytopharma products to tackle mass ailments. With ArtemiC, the companies expect to reduce the symptoms of long COVID-19, which still affects more than 15 million people in India.









ArtemiC, includes four natural-based ingredients consisting of Curcumin, Boswellia serrata, Artemisinin and Vitamin C. ArtemiC Rescue and ArtemiC Support are the two variations of this product that will be available via medical practitioners and leading pharmacies. ArtemiC Rescue is an adjunctive treatment for the symptoms of COVID-19, whereas ArtemiC Support is a daily supplement that does not contain artemisinin. According to the double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical research findings, ArtemiC may minimize the severity of symptoms of COVID-19. In addition, the clinical trial demonstrated a significant reduction in one of the primary inflammatory markers related to COVID-19, C-reactive protein (CRP), an acute inflammatory protein that increases up to 1,000-fold at sites of infection or inflammation.

Commenting on the launch, Abhishek Mohan, Founder & CEO of HempStreet, said, “HempStreet and MGC Pharma are committed to bringing thoroughly studied, incredibly effective, and ethically dispensed phytomedicines to treat widespread illnesses that affect people worldwide. An observational open-label controlled clinical trial of ArtemiC, showed that the formulation demonstrated its efficacy in treating patients with severe COVID-19 for the first time. An estimated 15 million people in India are said to be suffering from “long covid” symptoms, making it a hidden mass ailment on its own. We look forward to helping patients nationwide with our products.”

Further, Roby Zomer, Managing Director and CEO of MGC Pharma, said, “Entry into significant global markets such as India is paramount to MGC Pharma’s strategy of advancing phytomedicine adoption globally. The latest observational trial results have expanded the possibilities for using ArtemiC in patients with severe COVID-19. In addition, working with HempStreet has facilitated access to our proprietary plant inspired medicines for millions of people in India who are still affected by the symptoms of COVID-19. MGC Pharma has always placed the treatment of patients at the heart of everything we do, and these results are promising signs for those who the disease has most severely impacted.”

With a vast range of cannabis-based medication in Ayurveda and partnerships with ayurvedic doctors, HempStreet is poised to reshape how mass ailments are addressed. Furthermore, the company recently partnered with the Amrita School of Ayurveda to receive clinically supported solutions to aid in their fight against mass ailments. Additionally, the company also expanded its product portfolio and launched Sarpagandha Vati recently to help treat Hypertension and Insomnia through ayurvedic formulations.

HempStreet is India’s first research to retail medicinal cannabis venture, working towards amalgamating the age-old science of Ayurveda with modern cannabis research to develop sustainable and economical solutions for mass ailments. All of this while ensuring end-to-end blockchain technology-based supply chain tracking to minimize any chance of abuse. HempStreet’s dispensation network of more than 11000 partner clinics across 26 states of India is a testament to the efficacy of the formulations and the trust of medical practitioners in the brand. In addition, the company is India’s first medicinal cannabis venture to have been awarded the prestigious Biotechnology Ignition Grant (BIG) of BIRAC. Recently HempStreet partnered with Gynica, an R&D company based out of Israel focused on changing the culture of gynecological treatment through clinically proven, cannabinoid-based solutions.