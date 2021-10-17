Heavy rains in Kerala, which triggered flash floods and landslides in many parts of the state, left at least eight people dead and 20 missing. Six districts were put on red alert on Saturday. The Kerala state government has deployed the Army and Air Force for rescue operations.









According to IMD’s daily monsoon report, Kerala received 74% excess rainfall on Saturday. Between Oct 7 and 13, the state has received 166% excess rainfall, averaging about 19cm rain. Weather experts have attributed this rainfall to a mini-cloud burst event, whereby Peermade recorded the highest rainfall in the state with 24 cm followed by Cheruthoni, Chalakudy and Poonjar at 14cm.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the situation as grievous. Several people were injured and displaced in the rain-related incidents, with dams in many districts nearing their full capacity and small towns and villages in hilly areas are cut off from the outside world.

The IAF and Army, as per various reports, have deployed their resources in Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta. Moreover, Army personnel from Pangode Military Station have been rushed to the flood-affected areas. Mi-17 and Sarang helicopters are on standby to meet the requirements at Sulur air base. A defense spokesperson said all bases under southern Air Command have been put on high alert in view of the prevalent weather situation. “Few people are still stranded as per local sources. Presently, no rains however heavily overcast. Madras Regiment from Pangode Military Station commenced the rescue operation at Kavali Village 4km away from Koottickal, Kottayam District,” the spokesperson said.

A Navy chopper with relief materials has already been airborne from INS Garuda in Kochi and headed towards rain-affected areas. Two Air-Force Chopper Mi-17 arrived and were on standby at AF Station, Shangumugham, Thiruvananthapuram.

Furthermore, the Army, NDRF, police and the Fire Force along with locals began rescue operations on Sunday morning at Koottickal and Kokkayar panchayats where over a dozen people are listed to be missing due to numerous landslides accompanied by heavy downpour since Saturday.

K Rajan, State Revenue Minister, said the government agencies are also probing whether more people were stuck among debris and slush or were missing. He shared that the Engineering task force from Bangalore will also reach the state soon. “They will help us in restoring connectivity with the places where roads have been washed away.”

CM Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said relief camps have been opened in the disaster-struck regions. “Those in the camps should ensure the use of masks and that social distancing is maintained. Authorities should calculate the maximum number of people who can be accommodated in the camps. The district authorities can increase the number of camps in case more people are required to be accommodated.”