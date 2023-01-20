EVeium Smart Mobility has launched a new experience hub in the city of Calicut, Kerala. The experience hub will expose customers to the products and technology behind the array offered by the brand. The hub will be under the dealership name “Hexa Motors”.

The hub is situated in the city at Athanikkal, Kannur Road, Situated in a prime area of Athanikkal on 3000sqft, it is the largest EV showroom in India. The location of the showroom is ideal as Athanikkal is a hub for all automobile companies both 2-wheelers and 4-wheelers. It has opened up with a lot of fanfare and already received multiple bookings for all models. A few of the bookings were made prior to opening and the deliveries were carried out on the inauguration day itself. The experience hub has showcased a TV display, featuring all promotional information about Eveium and EV adoption. The customers also have the facility of test rides available for all 3 models.









The experience Hub was launched in presence of Member of Parliament Shri MK Raghavan, and Shri Thottathil Raveendran, Member of Legislative Assembly from city. It was also honored by Mr. Musafar Ahmed, Dept Mayor, Kozhikode, and Mr. Satyabhama, Councilor, Kozhikode corporation.

The Experience Hub, under the dealership of ‘EVeium – Hexa Motors’, showcases all 3 premium Electric Scooters from the brand, which include Cosmo, Comet and Czar.

At the launch, Mr Rayis R.M , Owner,Hexa Motors, said “Indian Market is witnessing so many EV brands coming from India or overseas brand entering to India whereas there was still a grey area for the quality products. We found synergies with EVeium Motors to serve the customer from state with its premium and classy products. The brand showcased a premium range of products with the advancement of technology. We are glad to have partnered with the brand which leads the space in terms of innovation, style, and prestige.”

On the Occasion of Experience Hub Launch Mr Salam Mohammed, Chief Business Officer for EVeium Smart Mobility affirmed “Kerala has always been the big market for the Automobile brands due to high adoption in the state. It is important for us to cater to the audience in state with the premium quality products while EV industry is just growing and witnessing the adoption in country. We aim at spreading our wings further in the city and gradually across the state. We have got a good response from the city till now during bookings and we expect nothing less as we expand in the state.”

EVeium will be focussing on exhibiting the technology embedded in its vehicles, in order to burst any myths associated with EVs.