Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

ElevateHQ raises USD 1.1 mln

ElevateHQ raises USD 1.1 mln

Funding News

ElevateHQ raises USD 1.1 mln

Press Trust of India
Published on

Software-as-a-Service startup ElevateHQ on Tuesday said it has raised USD 1.1 million (about Rs 8.79 crore) in a funding round led by Leo Capital.



The pre-seed funding round also saw the participation from Veda.VC, PointOne Capital and 100X Entrepreneurs. The funds will be deployed towards the acquiring of talent, strengthening the product further, and making further inroads in North America, the statement said. “We are reimagining the way companies use sales incentives and commissions to motivate their employees. Our goal is simple, we want to normalise transparent, real-time commissions for sales teams,” ElevateHQ co-founder and CEO Apoorv Singh said in the statement.

Also read: Ather launches 450X Gen 3 priced at Rs 1.39 lakh, eyes No 1 spot in electric two-wheeler segment

The platform already has dozens of customers across the US, Europe, and Asia, and automated sales commissions across diverse industries, including insurance, pharma, education, services, and SaaS. Some of ElevateHQ’s customers include Airmeet, Edgepetrol, Mercer-Mettl, LeverageEdu, Vymo, FreshConsulting, Horangi, and ESCO. Over the next year, ElevateHQ plans to capitalise on this strength and increase its customer base 10 times, it said.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Fundamental VC launches USD 130-mn maiden fund for early-stage startups

Startups

Fundamental VC launches USD 130-mn maiden fund for early-stage startups
Electric mobility startup Matter raises USD 10 mn

Funding News

Electric mobility startup Matter raises USD 10 mn
Gujarat, Karnatka among best states in providing strong ecosystem for startups: DPIIT ranking

Startups

Gujarat, Karnatka among best states in providing strong ecosystem for startups: DPIIT ranking
To Top
Loading...