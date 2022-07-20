Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

xQ raises USD 1.4 mn to transform education by teaching video creation in schools

xQ raises USD 1.4 mn to transform education by teaching video creation in schools

EdTech

xQ raises USD 1.4 mn to transform education by teaching video creation in schools

Press Trust of India
Published on

Edtech startup xQ, which teaches kids about video creation, has raised USD 1.4 million (about Rs 11 crore) through a Gujarat-based angel syndicate along with a select group of high networth individuals, the company said on Tuesday.



Senior leadership personnel from Google, Deloitte, Tata 1mg, Axis Capital among others participated in the funding round. xQ will be using the funds to expand their reach in schools through their flagship offering — xQ Video Lab. “Video is the language of the future. It is no longer a good-to-have extracurricular activity and if we want to introduce video-creation as a core skill to children at scale, it needs to be a part of the school curriculum,” xQ CEO and co-founder Simon Jacob said.

Also read: India’s bioeconomy likely to touch USD 300 billion by 2030: Report

Till date, xQ claims to have over 6,000 students across eight countries in video-making. It now aims to touch at least 1 million individuals by 2025.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Fundamental VC launches USD 130-mn maiden fund for early-stage startups

Startups

Fundamental VC launches USD 130-mn maiden fund for early-stage startups
Electric mobility startup Matter raises USD 10 mn

Funding News

Electric mobility startup Matter raises USD 10 mn
Gujarat, Karnatka among best states in providing strong ecosystem for startups: DPIIT ranking

Startups

Gujarat, Karnatka among best states in providing strong ecosystem for startups: DPIIT ranking
To Top
Loading...