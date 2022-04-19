WorkIndia raises $1.5 Mn from venture debt player BlackSoil

Blacksoil announces $1.5 Mn venture debt funding in Bangalore-based Eloquent Info Solutions Private Limited, operating via their brand name, WorkIndia. A blue-collar recruitment startup, WorkIndia has been founded by Moiz Arsiwala, Kunal Patil and Nilesh Dungarwal in 2015. The startup plans to direct the funds towards extending its product to multiple geographies across India and strengthen its fraud detection technology.









Focused on solving structural challenges faced by blue / grey collar employees / candidates, this Bangalore-based startup provides them a one-stop platform for accessing jobs across the nation, precisely matched to their skills. WorkIndia has presence across ~600 cities, catering to ~1.5 Mn SMBs and ~25 Mn candidates.

Nilesh Dungarwal, WorkIndia Co-Founder said, “We are delighted to partner with BlackSoil to expand our presence and provide newfound opportunities to India’s blue and grey collar workforce and look forward to strengthening our relationship further with the years to come.”

“We are thrilled to be associated with Work India in their journey towards making the recruitment process for blue and grey collar employers & candidates easy. Apart from streamlining the process & helping provide the candidates vetted opportunities using their deeptech expertise, the company is one the few players in the industry that has been able to successfully monetise operations, achieve scale & virality”, stated Ankur Bansal, Co-founder of BlackSoil.

The platform’s strong tech stack assists in providing greater relevancy with respect to skill-based matching and suitability, coupled with eliminating fraudulent job posts. WorkIndia’s fraud detection technology is India’s most extensive fraud technology system that processes 9.8 Mn data parameters. Over 1 Mn candidates get jobs through WorkIndia’s 100% automated platform every year.

WorkIndia is backed by notable institutional investors such as Xiaomi, Beenext, Beenos, with the latest funding coming from Persol Group, a large human resource service provider in the APAC region.