Smartphone shipments in India dips 16 pc in Jan-Mar; IDC

Smartphone shipments in India declined 16 per cent year-on-year in the January-March quarter to 31 million units, market research firm IDC said on Thursday.









Realme and Xiaomi shipments recorded the highest decline during the quarter. India’s smartphone market is expected to see flat growth in 2023, the IDC report said. “31 million smartphones were shipped in India during the first quarter of 2023, a decline of 16 per cent YoY, and the lowest first-quarter shipments in four years,” International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report said. Despite a dip of 11.4 per cent in shipment, Samsung led the market with a 20.1 per cent market share, followed by Vivo with 17.7 per cent.

Oppo was the only brand that recorded growth in shipment during the quarter. It recorded a market share of 17.6 per cent. Xiaomi’s shipment fell by 41.1 per cent to 5 million units and its market share fell to 16.4 per cent during the reported quarter from 23.4 per cent a year ago. Realme shipment dropped by more than half to 2.9 million units and its market share dropped to 9.4 per cent during March 2023 quarter from 16.4 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2022. “Consumer demand remained sluggish amid uncertain macroeconomic conditions, and inventory levels were elevated because of high stocking in the second half of 2022,” IDC said.

5G smartphone share increased to 45 per cent from 31 per cent a year ago. The growth in 5G smartphones was led by Samsung, which accounted for more than a quarter of the shipments in the segment. “5G smartphones continue to increase penetration in the low-end price segment, and we should expect a strong 5G play in the USD 150 to USD 300 segment in the second half of 2023 as high-end 4G models vacate the space,” IDC India Research Manager, Client Devices, Upasana Joshi said.