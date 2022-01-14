PM Modi to hold interaction with more than 150 startups tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with startups via video conferencing on Saturday, the PMO said adding that the startups will make presentations on six themes during their interaction.









The Prarambh: Startup India International Summit is being organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on January 15-16. More than 150 startups have been divided into six working groups based on themes including growing from roots; nudging the DNA; from local to global; technology of future; building champions in manufacturing; and sustainable development. Each group will make a presentation before the Prime Minister Modi on the allotted theme in the interaction.

The aim of the interaction is to understand how startups can contribute to the national needs by driving innovation in the country.

The two-day summit is being organised as a follow-up of the announcement made by the prime minister at the fourth BIMSTEC Summit held in Kathmandu in August 2018 wherein India committed to host the BIMSTEC Startup Conclave. The summit marks the fifth anniversary of the Startup India initiative, launched by the prime minister on January 16, 2016.

With participation from over 25 countries and more than 200 global speakers, the summit will be the largest startup confluence organised by the Government of India since the launch of the Startup India initiative, the PMO said.

Also Read: Recognize closes USD1.3 bn fund to back tech service firms

It will witness 24 sessions with focus on enhancing multilateral cooperation and engagement with countries from around the globe to collectively develop and strengthen the startup ecosystems, it said.