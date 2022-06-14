Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Zeeve raises USD 2.65 mn in seed funding led by Leo Capital

Zeeve raises USD 2.65 mn in seed funding led by Leo Capital

Startups

Zeeve raises USD 2.65 mn in seed funding led by Leo Capital

Press Trust of India
Published on

Blockchain Technology startup Zeeve has raised USD 2.65 million in a seed funding round from Leo Capital and Blu Ventures. The funds raised from the current round will be used for bolstering product development, augmenting the technology team and enhancing its reach among DApp developers and global corporations, the company said on Tuesday.



Founded in 2021, Zeeve builds web3 infrastructure and with more than 10,000 developers, Blockchain startups and enterprises are using its solution for Web3 infrastructure. Ravi Chamria, CEO, Zeeve said that Lots of exciting innovations have happened in the web3.0 space like DeFi, NFTs, Decentralized Insurance, Prediction Markets, etc.

Also read: Volvo Car India sets up solar power panels at primary health centres in Haryana, UP

“We should expect to see a lot more innovation over the next five years, revolutionizing how we use the internet. With further advancements in blockchain technology, we may soon see web3 utilized for everything from online commerce to voting and governance,” Chamria said.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Goyal urges startup council to focus on tier-2, 3 cities

Startups

Goyal urges startup council to focus on tier-2, 3 cities
IIM Ahmedabad alumni launch ‘Startup Compass’ supported by CIIE CO

Startups

IIM Ahmedabad alumni launch ‘Startup Compass’ supported by CIIE CO
Smytten raises Rs 100 Cr led by Fireside and Roots Ventures

Funding News

Smytten raises Rs 100 Cr led by Fireside and Roots Ventures
To Top
Loading...