Agriculture

Arya.ag partners Bioseed for farm-monitoring research

Grain commerce platform Arya.ag on Tuesday said it has partnered with agriculture solutions provider Bioseed for farm monitoring research through advanced satellite surveillance and AI-powered technology.



“This partnership underscores our steadfast commitment to harnessing satellite technology for climate resilience. We are happy to partner with Bioseed to offer data-driven insights through farm monitoring. Our unified vision is to empower farmers to make informed decisions and fortify them against climate uncertainties,” Arya.ag Executive Director and Co-Founder Anand Chandra said in a statement.

As part of the partnership, Arya.ag will link farm and village analytics to provide users with in-depth insights into farm performance, including vegetation maps, moisture maps, biotic stress maps, abiotic stress maps, nutrient stress maps and targeted surveys for early control, irrigation management and soil sampling locations. “Arya.ag’s AI-driven platform, paired with our deep-rooted expertise in the agricultural field, promises a more informed future for Indian farmers. We are impressed with how Arya.ag has aligned their technology to integrate our strengths,” Sreekanth Chundi, Shriram Bioseed Genetics Executive Director and Business Head, said.


