Crio.Do Achieves Over 2,000 Placements in Top Tech Companies

Crio.Do, a prominent online higher education platform known for its work-like experiential programs, has successfully placed over 2,000 learners in top tech companies across India. This milestone underscores the startup’s commitment to empowering engineers and developers with practical skills through experiential learning, setting the stage for even greater achievements in the coming years.









A Milestone Achievement

Crio.Do’s innovative approach to education has attracted over 1,000 companies to hire skilled professionals from its platform. Notable partners in Crio’s hiring pool include tech giants such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, JP Morgan Chase & Co., and Accenture. The platform’s reach extends across various sectors including Quick Commerce, Fin-tech, Ed-tech, E-commerce, and SaaS, showcasing the versatility and demand for its graduates.

The placements have been diversified across multiple roles with 40% in Software Development, 30% in QA Testing, and the remaining 30% in Front-End Development and other specialized tech positions. Key competencies sought by these companies include expertise in the MERN Stack, React, and NodeJS for software development, and Java, Selenium, and SDET for QA automation.

The Crio.Do Approach

Founded in 2018 by former Flipkart and Google employees, Crio.Do was acquired by Skill-Lync in 2022 and is backed by notable investors like Binny Bansal. The platform offers a unique learning experience that goes beyond traditional classrooms by simulating real-world projects. This hands-on approach ensures that graduates are equipped with practical skills that are highly valued by employers.

Suryanarayanan Paneerselvam, CEO of Crio.Do, expressed his pride in the platform’s achievements, stating, “This milestone is a collective achievement, a testament to the hard work and dedication of our learners, mentors, and the entire Crio.Do team. We’re incredibly proud of the impact we’ve made on individual lives and the tech industry as a whole. With a staggering 95% placement rate within 9 months of graduation, an average salary hike of 81%, and over 1,000 hiring partners relying on our talent pool, we’re confident we’re addressing the crucial skill gap in the Indian tech sector.”

Future Aspirations

Building on this momentum, Crio.Do has set an ambitious goal to upskill 20,000 students over the next 3-4 years. This initiative is not merely about reaching impressive numbers; it aims to prepare a workforce capable of meeting the growing demands of the global software development industry. As India continues to establish itself as a hub for software development, the need for skilled tech professionals is surging. Crio.Do’s commitment to providing job-ready skills positions it as a crucial player in this ecosystem.

“Our goal is to empower 20,000 students with the skills they need to thrive in the tech industry. This will not only accelerate individual careers but also drive India’s progress as a global hub for software development. As companies worldwide increasingly recognize India’s potential, we are dedicated to ensuring our graduates are at the forefront, leading this transformation,” added Suryanarayanan.

Impact and Recognition

Crio.Do’s programs have been recognized for their effectiveness in bridging the skill gap in the tech sector. The platform’s work-like experiential learning approach helps learners gain hands-on experience by solving real-world problems, thus making them highly employable. This method has proven to be particularly effective in ensuring that graduates are not only job-ready but also capable of excelling in their roles.

The platform’s impressive placement record and the significant salary hikes achieved by its graduates reflect the value and effectiveness of Crio.Do’s training programs. By focusing on practical skills and real-world applications, Crio.Do ensures that its learners are well-prepared to meet the challenges of the modern tech industry.

A Bright Future

As Crio.Do continues to grow and expand its reach, the impact of its programs on the tech industry and the broader economy is expected to increase. By equipping thousands of learners with the skills needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving job market, Crio.Do is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of education and employment in the tech sector.

The next few years promise to be exciting for Crio.Do and its learners as they work towards their goal of placing 20,000 students in top tech companies. With a robust ecosystem that supports innovation and technological advancement, India is well on its way to becoming a global powerhouse in software development, and Crio.Do is at the forefront of this transformation.