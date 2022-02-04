Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Govt sanctions Rs 6,540 cr via Agri Infra Fund so far: Tomar

Govt sanctions Rs 6,540 cr via Agri Infra Fund so far: Tomar

Agriculture

Govt sanctions Rs 6,540 cr via Agri Infra Fund so far: Tomar

Press Trust of India
Published on

The Centre has approved over 9,000 applications and sanctioned Rs 6,540 crore so far, for the development of agri-infra projects, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday in Rajya Sabha.



Tomar, in his written reply to the Rajya Sabha, said: “As on date, 16,026 applications for an amount of Rs 10,627 crore have been received on the AIF portal. Out of these, 9,019 applications for Rs 6,540 crore have been sanctioned.”

Also read: India to double down on oil, gas exploration: Puri

This amount has been sanctioned under the Agriculture Infra Fund (AIF), under which financing facility is provided for investment in viable projects for post-harvest management Infrastructure and community farming assets through interest subvention and support through credit guarantee facility. AIF with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore will be disbursed through loan by 2025-26.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Avataar scoops up $45 million in Series B from Tiger Global, Sequoia

Funding News

Avataar scoops up $45 million in Series B from Tiger Global, Sequoia
Indian startups raised USD 42 bn in 2021: Report

Startups

Indian startups raised USD 42 bn in 2021: Report
Zomato-backed Shiprocket to acquire 75 pc stake in Wigzo Tech

Startups

Zomato-backed Shiprocket to acquire 75 pc stake in Wigzo Tech
To Top
Loading...