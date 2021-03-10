Trade under NCML’s Surakshit Mandi crosses 10,000 tonne

Agri post-harvest management company NCML on Wednesday said it has achieved a total auction of over 10,000 tonne commodities under its ‘Surakshit Mandi’ project launched during the lockdown period. The company started the ‘Surakshit Mandi’ operations in Rajasthan and Odisha and has now expanded its operations to other states like Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.









Sharing further, National Collateral Management Services Ltd (NCML) MD and CEO Siraj Chaudhary said the company introduced the concept of ‘Surakshit Mandi’ at the time when everything was under lockdown in 2020, and the farmers needed to sell their stock. Most of the farmers only brought crops that were not under the government procurement. “We ensured that when a farmer brings their produce, we suitably assay, grade, and list it for e-auction on the electronic platform mktyard.com,” he said in a statement. So far, NCML has successfully conducted over 8,000 e-auctions worth more than Rs 1,000 crore for various government organisations.

Further, e-auctions have also been conducted for more than 10 national banks and signed agreements with eight of them as the first-choice auction service provider. The company has also conducted auctions for MMTC and NAFED (onions) as well, it said. NCML’s mktyard.com has a pan-India presence with over 5,000 traders and processors, 100 farmer producers organisations (FPOs) trading across all commodities.