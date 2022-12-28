In a memorable development for school students, Zamit, a leading AI-enabled one-stop solution provider for all stakeholders in education, has been organizing fun and learning programs leading up to this Christmas Day. Intending to take forward the central idea of universal awareness among the school community, the events saw enthusiastic participation by many students from numerous schools across the country making them a stupendous success.

Importantly, the programmes were designed for all age groups of children – from young students ages 3 to 6 years to older age groups of 14 to 18 years, with different engagement planned for different ages. While the Zamit Antakshari Competition was organized for students in the age groups of 6-8 years, 8-11 years and 14-18 years, Christmas Special Storytelling, a Zamit Original, was held for children aged 3-6 years and 6-8 years. The stories revolved around the theme of Christmas, communicating the importance of respecting and accepting cultural differences.









For instance, the story of the Gift of Magi related in an interesting audio format conveyed the idea and value of selflessness that essentially underlies the practice of giving and exchanging gifts. In another interesting story, children were mentally transported to the North Pole to solve the mystery of lost gifts. Yet, another story brought out the importance of the Christmas tree and its origin. At the same time, to hone practical and creative skills, a Special Do-it-Yourself (DIY) competition was held for children aged 6-8 years and 8-11 years. Furthermore, for the older students, an original webinar titled 7 Effective Habits of Highly Effective Teens was conducted, inspiring them to imbibe and emulate everyday habits and practices to help them become more effective and successful in their lives.

“Even as children enjoy celebrating Christmas with enthusiasm and zeal every year, they are not quite aware and informed of the history, origin and the larger cultural significance of the festival. With this programme on this Christmas day, we wished to not only help them understand the historical and cultural context of the customary practices and rituals of this festival but also to draw real-life lessons wherein they would learn to appreciate and accept the global socio-religious and cultural diversity that we are all a part of. As such, through fun engagements, our intention is to encourage children to embrace the ideas of diversity, inclusivity, tolerance and syncretism from an early age,” said Mr. Aarul Malaviya, Founder & Director, Zamit.

“Universal Awareness for future readiness must be the cornerstone of civilization and material advancement of humanity as a whole. Only when every single child and adult is literate and receives proper education would he be able to develop empathy and critical thinking transcending different religious and cultural contexts. As a leading AI-based all-around education solutions provider, we wished to use the occasion of Christmas to inculcate in children the need to move away from their own and often narrow social, religious and cultural contexts and prisms and look beyond.

‘Going beyond’ would help them develop broader worldviews and outlooks conducive to a happy and harmonious coexistence for all. At the same time, the maturing and fine-tuning of cultural and emotional sensibilities would also help them to be better prepared for the future tech-driven, VUCA world of jobs and careers, added Mr. Malaviya.