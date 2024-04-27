In the world of luxury fashion, Twamev is making waves under the visionary leadership of CEO Raghav Agarwal. With a focus on elegant and sophisticated occasionwear, Twamev is redefining the luxury fashion experience, one exquisite piece at a time.









“At Twamev, we believe that true elegance is about embracing your individuality,” says Raghav. “Our goal is to inspire people to ‘Be uniquely you’ and celebrate their uniqueness.” This philosophy is at the heart of Twamev, which derives its name from a Sanskrit phrase meaning ‘You are the one.’

The menswear collection at Twamev is a testament to exquisite craftsmanship, featuring impeccably tailored sherwanis, kurtas, stylish jackets, and indo-western ensembles. On the other hand, the women’s collection offers a stunning array of lehengas, tailored suits, and sarees. Each piece is crafted from luxurious fabrics and features a fresh color palette, including hues like Dusky Rose, Cotton Candy, and Tea Green, bringing a vibrant and dynamic energy to the collection.

What sets Twamev apart is its commitment to providing personalized luxury experiences. Whether you’re drawn to bold patterns, dazzling fits, soft pastel hues, flowy drapes, or structured silhouettes, Twamev offers an ensemble that speaks to your unique style and personality, as if it was tailor-made just for you.

With a growing retail presence in four major cities – South Extension in New Delhi, Commercial Street & Jayanagar in Bangalore, Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, and Phoenix Mall in Pune – Twamev is quickly becoming a go-to destination for discerning fashion enthusiasts across India. As the brand continues to expand its reach, it remains dedicated to inspiring and empowering customers to embrace their individuality through exceptional fashion choices that are truly one-of-a-kind.

Raghav Agarwal’s vision for Twamev goes beyond just selling clothes; it’s about creating a community of individuals who are unapologetically themselves. With its focus on authenticity and self-expression, Twamev is poised to redefine luxury fashion for a new generation of fashion-forward individuals.