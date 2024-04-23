BluSmart, India’s premier electric vehicle (EV) ride-hailing service and EV charging infrastructure network, has announced the launch of its #SmartCitizen campaign. This initiative is designed to encourage Indian citizens to exercise their democratic right to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The campaign aims to raise awareness, empower, and mobilize voters in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Bengaluru to participate actively and responsibly in the electoral process.









On polling days in Bengaluru (26th April) and Delhi NCR (25th May), BluSmart will offer discounted rides to its customers, enabling eligible citizens, including the youth and first-time voters, to conveniently and punctually cast their votes. Passengers traveling within 30 kilometers of polling stations in Bengaluru and Delhi NCR will receive a one-time 50% discount on BluSmart rides to and from the polling station from 6 am to 7 pm on the respective polling days. This initiative underscores BluSmart’s commitment to promoting civic engagement and responsible citizenship.

“Every vote counts, and every citizen can make a smart choice to contribute to the democratic process. As a partner in driving India’s growth, our #SmartCitizen campaign is a call to action for all citizens to exercise their right to vote and be active participants in shaping a smarter future for our nation. The campaign reflects BluSmart’s values as forward-thinkers, fostering a sense of responsibility among citizens and empowering them with seamless access to the polling stations,” said Anirudh Arun, Co-founder & CEO of BluSmart Fleet.

The campaign will also include a month-long election awareness drive through online and offline channels such as communication inside BluSmart EVs, in-app notifications, emailers, and social media. The #SmartCitizen campaign aims to educate users on the significance of voting and how one vote can make a difference. Moreover, BluSmart will introduce a voting badge for riders who participate in elections, incentivizing civic engagement and fostering a sense of accomplishment.

BluSmart’s #SmartCitizen campaign marks a significant step towards promoting voter turnout and civic responsibility in India. By offering discounted rides and raising awareness about the importance of voting, BluSmart is empowering citizens to make informed choices and actively participate in the democratic process.