EVTRIC Motors, a new venture in electric vehicle space, showcased its B2B e-delivery scooter in the low speed category at the EV Expo 2021, which was held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The brand caught eyeballs of a huge number of automobile enthusiasts and industry leaders.









The model received admiration from industry honchos understanding that B2B EV market is yet to have quality offerings. The model flaunted considerable space with added carrier options that fit the requirements of the audience. Clocking a speed of 25 kmph the scooter shall serve the purpose of local deliveries for the businesses. It features 12 inch tubeless tyres, and a loading capacity of 150kgs. It takes about three and a half hour to charge. The scooter shall cover a distance of over 110kms on a single charge with two swappable lithium ion battery options, thus avoiding a need of frequent charging, considering the requirement in the segment.

Manoj Patil, MD and Founder, EVTRIC Motors, said that with over a decade of experience in automation, the company has stepped in the EV sector. “The idea is to contribute towards the ongoing e-Mobility mission. The entire EVTRIC Motors team has been putting in a lot of efforts to present an array of products that serves the purpose, maintaining quality. It is a popular opinion that EVs are not at par with the combustion engine products. This myth has been holding back the industry. Apart from this, there is a dearth of localization factor in the most of the products flooding the market. EVTRIC Motors has entered the market with these challenges already addressed. Now customers will enjoy locally manufactured, quality electric two wheelers and experience the differene.”

EVTRIC Motors’ array of products at EV Expo 2021 was an end-to-end showcase covering requirements of various segments be it domestic rides, or B2B sector’s. The brand also presented its recently launched products – EVTRIC AXIS and EVTRIC RIDE to the audience. The brand has already started on boarding dealers and is determined to have its presence in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal is fiscal 2021-22, as part of its initial expansion plan.