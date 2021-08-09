AgNext Technologies, India’s leading agritech start-up, has been awarded the NASSCOM “AI Game Changers” award in agriculture in the second edition of their Xperience Virtual Summit. The award recognizes the pioneering work being done by AgNext to implement AI-led solutions to digitize food quality for multiple commodities and accelerate food trade.









AgNext has built novel AI tech solutions to help agribusinesses in addressing assessment issues, to bring more trust, speed and transparency in the food trade across global agricultural value chains. The company is at the forefront of deep-tech implementation in post-harvest agriculture processes. By using integrated interventions of AI, IoT and data analytics, AgNext is helping agribusinesses to create value by adopting digital solutions to support food procurement and trade operations.

Taranjeet Singh Bhamra, Founder & CEO, AgNext, said the company is delighted and honored to be awarded the distinguished AI Game Changers award by NASSCOM. “This esteemed recognition of AgNext’s deep-tech interventions to solve persistent legacy issues in agricultural ecosystems is a great achievement for us. There is a huge potential to scale innovative AI technologies in agriculture and benefit every stakeholder in the value chain. We are working at the forefront of agricultural revolution 4.0 to transform this potential into reality.”

AgNext presented the use cases of their solutions across commodities such as grains/oilseeds, milk, tea leaves, spices and animal feed. AgNext’s AI implementation story was also covered by NASSCOM in their AI Game Changers compendium which brings together 50 AI use cases from across the sectors.

Set up in 2016, AgNext Technologies is a leading agritech start-up that provides deep-tech enabled solutions for food quality assessment, monitoring and management. The company has innovated full-stack solutions, based on unique integration of adaptive hardware, integrated software and data analytics, which aims to solve quality-related issues in post-harvest agriculture value chain. By developing the world’s first technologies for standardizing food quality using AI, AgNext is bringing trust, speed and transparency in the agriculture value chain.