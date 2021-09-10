Having grown 300% in the last year, Proctur, an ed-tech innovator, is all set to sweep up the PAN India market. Proctur recently reached the user base of over a million students, 15,000 teachers and 3,000 educational institutes. It will directly penetrate the regional market which remains untapped and also shape the future of thousands of children. These languages are Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Telugu, Assamese and Malayalam.









By the end of the year, the one-stop learning management solution for coaching institutes and schools, Proctur will add 50 more languages to their armory – making it the only ed-tech startup with regional connect at such a level. The other update is the in-app feature and in-app messaging is added to create a seamless experience for the users. These updates will further broaden their reach and expand their user base.

Nishant Agarwal, Director, Proctur, said the Indian-tech industry is on the verge of exploding. “Reckoning the ongoing trend, the market is full of opportunities, and we are here to grab them. A year ago, we sold 30-40 licenses a month, now it’s ten times the number around 350-400.”

Charchit Agarwal, Director, Proctur, said from the beginning, Proctur has had maximum clients from tier-2 and tier-3 cities. “These clients have always appreciated the ease of use and simplicity of Proctur app and now with an app available in 10 regional languages, we are set to fulfill a major requirement of educational institutes and students in the country.”

The current size of the ed-tech industry is $700-800 million. KPMG projects that by 2021, the sector could blow up to be worth $1.96 billion. Similarly, RBSA Advisors, a transaction advisory firm, recently released a report in which they made a big prediction. They stated that by the year 2030, the industry could swell up to $30 billion.

The education system is in a transformative period. Currently, the traditional infrastructure is taking all the pressure, but unforeseen circumstances like COVID-19 and inevitable technological advancements sped up the change. For the majority of Indians, this change wouldn’t have meant well. Especially for those who live in rural parts, people from financially and socially marginalized sections. But that’s what Proctur is determined to change – by introducing regional languages and reaching remote areas.