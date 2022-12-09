Connect with us

Former KPMG, EY execs launch audit consultancy, raise USD 12.5 mn from Nexus, others

Press Trust of India
Uniqus Consultech, a newly launched audit consultancy firm, on Thursday announced a USD 12.5 million fundraise led by Nexus Venture Partners.



The company is co-founded by Jamil Khatri, former global head of accounting advisory services and member of the India leadership team at KPMG, and Sandip Khetan, former head of financial accounting advisory services at EY India, as per a statement. It also announced that it has acquired SustainPlus, which provides ESG consulting to companies in India, Europe, the Middle East, and the US since 2017, and appointed its founder and chief executive Anu Chaudhary as the global head of ESG (environmental, social, and governance).

Also read:Draft Digital India Bill to be available for public consultation by month-end: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Among other investors, private equity veteran Sanjay Nayar’s Sorin Investments has made its maiden bet on Uniqus. Other industry leaders like Pirojsha Godrej, Anant Goenka, Apoorva Patni, Keki Mistry, Ranu Vohra, Dhanpal Jhaveri, Vijay Malhotra, Bala Swaminathan and Sridar Iyengar have also backed it. The funding will primarily be used for investments in technology and scaling the business operations and teams in the US, India and the Middle East, it said. Uniqus will initially focus on the US, India, and Middle East geographies, which represent a USD 15 billion addressable market opportunity, the statement added.


