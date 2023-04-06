Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

RHI Magnesita India raises Rs 900 cr via QIP

RHI Magnesita India raises Rs 900 cr via QIP

Business

RHI Magnesita India raises Rs 900 cr via QIP

Press Trust of India
Published on

Refractory player RHI Magnesita India has raised Rs 900 crore through qualified institutions placement, according to a company’s top official.



“We are pleased to announce a successful qualified institutional placement (QIP). This transaction demonstrates the support of high quality international and domestic institutional investors in the business and financial model of our company,” the company’s CEO and MD Pramod Sagar said. The Rs 900 crore-proceed raised from the QIP will be used to finance company’s growth through acquisition and in the modernisation of our operations, enabling us to capitalise on opportunities in the fast-growing refractory market in the India and West Asia region, Sagar said in a company statement on Thursday.

Also read: Curefoods raises Rs 300 crore funding to accelerate growth

According to the statement, the company will issue 1,57,15,034 shares at Rs 572.70 each. HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd was the sole book runner on the QIP. RHI Magnesita India is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200 degree Celsius in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Nagaland receives Rs 4,510 crore business investment intent in B20 conference

Nagaland receives Rs 4,510 crore business investment intent in B20 conference
By April 6, 2023
ONDC framing mechanism to ensure compliance of its rules: Official

ONDC framing mechanism to ensure compliance of its rules: Official
By April 6, 2023
Rs 40,700 cr sanctioned under Stand-Up India Scheme

Rs 40,700 cr sanctioned under Stand-Up India Scheme
By April 6, 2023
Houseware raises $2.1M in seed funding led by Tanglin Venture Partners

Funding News

Houseware raises $2.1M in seed funding led by Tanglin Venture Partners
HealthPlix Technologies raises USD 22 million in latest funding round

Funding News

HealthPlix Technologies raises USD 22 million in latest funding round
Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, NCW, at the exhibition at Women in Leadership Conclave

Business

Women must take calculated risks to be entrepreneurs: Chairperson, NCW
To Top
Loading...